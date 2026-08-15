A Reeltown High School senior can see her future approaching. As she prepares, she is taking every opportunity she can to help her get there. 

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Submitted / TPI Reeltown High School senior Morgan Kitchens is planning to go into the psychiatry field after she graduates this school year. Kitchens attended East Alabama Health's 2026 2026 Pathways to Purpose Summer Day Camp at East Alabama Medical Center in June.

RHS senior Morgan Kitchens attended East Alabama Health’s 2026 Pathways to Purpose Summer Day Camp at East Alabama Medical Center in June. From 8 a.m. to a little after 5 p.m. Kitchens learned exactly what it looked like to keep a hospital running. 