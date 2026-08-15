Submitted / TPI Reeltown High School senior Morgan Kitchens is planning to go into the psychiatry field after she graduates this school year. Kitchens attended East Alabama Health's 2026 2026 Pathways to Purpose Summer Day Camp at East Alabama Medical Center in June.
A Reeltown High School senior can see her future approaching. As she prepares, she is taking every opportunity she can to help her get there.
RHS senior Morgan Kitchens attended East Alabama Health’s 2026 Pathways to Purpose Summer Day Camp at East Alabama Medical Center in June. From 8 a.m. to a little after 5 p.m. Kitchens learned exactly what it looked like to keep a hospital running.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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