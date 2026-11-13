Most eyes across the state let the overall record cloud their judgment, predicting Thomasville to win over Dadeville in the first round.
But the Tigers faithful knew this team is different, and they showed it last Friday. Two defensive scores; one to Corde Jefferson and the other to Nakia Woody, along with a blanketing performance defensively, were all she wrote in the 28-0 victory for Dadeville in the first round.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 8
AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM CST Saturday. For
the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday Night to 8 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.
Drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above ground pipes.
&&
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY NIGHT TO 8
AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM CST Saturday. For
the second Freeze Warning, from midnight Saturday Night to 8 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to
drip slowly.
Drain in-ground sprinkler systems and cover above ground pipes.
&&