Most eyes across the state let the overall record cloud their judgment, predicting Thomasville to win over Dadeville in the first round.

But the Tigers faithful knew this team is different, and they showed it last Friday. Two defensive scores; one to Corde Jefferson and the other to Nakia Woody, along with a blanketing performance defensively, were all she wrote in the 28-0 victory for Dadeville in the first round.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Dadeville running back Corde Jefferson (4) and the Tigers will host their first playoff game since 2022, This week the Tigers play Aliceville.
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Samuel Higgs / TPI Dadeville linebacker Mon Edwards (21)and the Tigers pitched a shutout last week, their third of the season. Dadeville will look to do it against in the second round.