Blue light flasher atop of a police car. City lights on the background.
Buy Now

Three Prattville teenagers were in court Wednesday morning only to see an Aniah’s Law hearing continued. 

Jayden Partridge, 19, of Prattville, a 17-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree theft of property July 2.

Tags

Recommended for you