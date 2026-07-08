Featured 3 arrested for Titus robbery, assault Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Jul 8, 2026 Jul 8, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Артем Константин Three Prattville teenagers were in court Wednesday morning only to see an Aniah’s Law hearing continued. Jayden Partridge, 19, of Prattville, a 17-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and third-degree theft of property July 2. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“xE H2D 2 5@A6 562= 8@?6 325[” t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $96C:77 q:== uC2?<=:? D2:5] “%96J AF==65 2 8F? 2?5 E@@< 9:D 46== A9@?6]”k^Am kAmr@FCE C64@C5D DE2E6 E96 G:4E:> =67E E96 42C H96? 2 8F? H2D 3C2?5:D965] %96 G:4E:> H2D E96? D9@E :? E96 =68 2D 96 H2D CF??:?8 2H2J] %96 G69:4=6 H2D @3D6CG65 3J 2 G:56@ 42>6C2 2E 2 ?62C3J C6D:56?46] %96 G:4E:> 2=D@ 2:565 E96 :?G6DE:82E:@? 3J :56?E:7J:?8 E96 DFDA64ED 7C@> 2 A9@E@8C2A9 =:?6FA]k^AmkAm“(6 =@42E65 E96> :? E96 5C:G6\E9C@F89 =2?6 @7 2 !@A6J6’D r9:4<6? :? |@?E8@>6CJ[” uC2?<=:? D2:5] “%96C6 H6C6 E9C66 H62A@?D :? E96 42C] x 36=:6G6 @?6 @7 E96> :D 8@:?8 E@ 36 E96 H62A@? E92E D9@E E96 G:4E:>]”k^AmkAm%96 EH@ `f\J62C\@=5 4@\5676?52?ED 2C6 4FCC6?E=J 492C865 2D 25F=ED 2D 7:CDE\568C66 C@336CJ :D 2 r=2DD p 76=@?J] p=232>2 =2H DE2E6D 5676?52?ED 492C865 H:E9 r=2DD p 76=@?:6D E@ 36 EC:65 2D 2? 25F=E] x7 E96 492C86 :D 5:D>:DD65 @C =@H6C65 E@ 2 r=2DD q 76=@?J E9C@F89 2 ;F586 @C 8C2?5 ;FCJ[ @C 7@F?5 ?@E 8F:=EJ 2E EC:2=[ E96 `f\J62C\@=5D H@F=5 36 :? E96 ;FG6?:=6 DJDE6>] qJ p=232>2 =2H 2?5 2EE@C?6J 86?6C2=’D @A:?:@?D[ E96 `f\J62C\@=5D 42??@E 36 ?2>65 AF3=:4=J F?=6DD E96J 2C6 4@?G:4E65 @7 2 r=2DD p 76=@?J]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Elmore County Sheriff's Office Robbery Gun Shooting Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Local cheer coach arrested on sex abuse charges Bear hit by vehicle in Elmore County, later euthanized 3 arrested for Titus robbery, assault Four juveniles allegedly responsible for rock throwing No reported injuries in fireworks incident on boat Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 73° Sunny91° / 71° 7 AM 73° 8 AM 76° 9 AM 80° 10 AM 84° 11 AM 86° Online Poll Did you see the bear? You voted: Yes No On Facebook only Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.