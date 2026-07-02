Douglas Lamar Neighbors Jr.

Douglas Lamar Neighbors Jr.

A former Red Hill Volunteer Fire Department firefighter is accused of stealing at least $250,000 from the department over the last decade.

Lamar Neighbors Jr., 60, of Tallassee, was arrested on June 25 for aggravated theft by deception. Court documents reveal Neighbors allegedly stole money from the department from January 2017 until May 2026. Members of the Red Hill Volunteer Fire Department reported to the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office on May 26 they suspected Neighbors had been taking money from the department.

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