Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20 Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Aug 24, 2026 Aug 24, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Wetumpka Police Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8mpF8] a_k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm• !@DD6DD:@? @7 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2 2?5 46CE2:? A6CD@?D 7@C3:556? E@ A@DD6DD 7:C62C> H2D C6A@CE65 @? #:G6C ~2<D sC:G6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8] `fk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• %9:C5\568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 2?5 :?E6C76C6?46 H:E9 2 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 6>6C86?4J 42== H2D C6A@CE65 @? r96CCJ $EC66E]k^AmkAm• $64@?5\568C66 4C:>:?2= >:D49:67 H2D C6A@CE65 @? |625@H3C@@< sC:G6]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8] `ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• *@=2?52 $E:?D@?[ dc[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 7@FCE9\568C66 E967E @7 AC@A6CEJ]k^AmkAm• $92C667 #:492C5D@?[ ag[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46]k^AmkAm• %9:C5\568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 92C2DD>6?E 2?5 E9:C5\568C66 5@>6DE:4 G:@=6?46 4C:>:?2= >:D49:67 H2D C6A@CE65 @? q2C?6D r@FCE]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8] `dk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• p:BF:C:? w2CC6==[ cc[ @7 (6EF>A<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 2EE6>AE:?8 E@ 6=F56 2?5 A@DD6DD:@? @7 5CF8 A2C2A96C?2=:2]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8] `ck^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• u:CDE\568C66 C@336CJ H2D C6A@CE65 @? (:=D@? $EC66E]k^AmkAm• u:?2?4:2= 6IA=@:E2E:@? @7 E96 6=56C=J H2D C6A@CE65 @? #:G6C #:586 $EC66E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8mpF8] `bk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• w2C2DD>6?E H2D C6A@CE65 @? rC@>>6=:? sC:G6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Reports Crime Arrest Wetumpka Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Searchers recover missing swimmer in Coosa River ECBOE employee placed on leave pending investigation ECHS looks to start the season hot Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20 Search for missing swimmer to resume Saturday morning near Corn Creek Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 72° Sunny72° / 69° 8 AM 73° 9 AM 77° 10 AM 81° 11 AM 86° 12 PM 88° Online Poll Did you attend your school’s opening football game? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.