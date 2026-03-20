Featured Arrest made in decades old sex abuse allegation Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Mar 20, 2026 Mar 20, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Kennedy Trotter The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a case involving rape and sex abuse that is more than two decades old.Investigators are working a case involving one victim who recently came forward alleging rape and sex abuse. The person was a child. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“xE H2D C6A@CE65 E9:D H66<[” (6EF>A<2 !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E |2;] y@D9 q2C7@@E D2:5] “x?G6DE:82E@CD 2C6 DE:== =@@<:?8 :?E@ :E[ 3FE 92G6 56G6=@A65 6?@F89 AC@323=6 42FD6 7@C 2? 2CC6DE]”k^AmkAmz6??65J %C@EE6C[ db[ @7 (6EF>A<2 E2<6? :?E@ 4FDE@5J %9FCD52J ?:89E 2?5 492C865 H:E9 7:CDE\568C66 C2A6[ D64@?5\568C66 C2A6[ 7:CDE\568C66 D@5@>J[ D64@?5\568C66 D@5@>J[ D6IF2= 23FD6 @7 49:=5 F?56C `a 2?5 D64@?5\568C66 D6IF2= 23FD6]k^AmkAm“xE’D 2== 7C@> @?6 G:4E:> @G6C 2? 6IE6?565 A6C:@5 @7 E:>6[” q2C7@@E D2:5] “%96 7:CDE 568C66 492C86D DE6> 7C@> H96? E96 G:4E:> H2D F?56C `a 2?5 E96 D64@?5 568C66 492C86D DE6> 7C@> H96? E96 G:4E:> H2D @G6C `a]”k^AmkAmq2C7@@E D2:5 :?G6DE:82E@CD 4FCC6?E=J 36=:6G6 E96C6 :D @?=J @?6 G:4E:>]k^AmkAm“x7 E96C6 2C6 @E96CD[ H6 H@F=5 =:<6 E@ 962C 7C@> E96>[” q2C7@@E D2:5] “%9:D 42D6 :D DE:== 36:?8 24E:G6=J :?G6DE:82E65 2?5 E96C6 :D A@E6?E:2= 7@C >@C6 492C86D]”k^AmkAmx? %C@EE6C’D 3@@<:?8 A9@E@[ 96 :D H62C:?8 2 D9:CE E92E >:89E DF886DE 96 H@C<D :? =2H 6?7@C46>6?E @C D64FC:EJ] q2C7@@E D2:5 %C@EE6C :D ?@E 2? p!~$%r 46CE:7:65 =2H 6?7@C46>6?E @77:46C E@ E96 36DE @7 :?G6DE:82E@CD’ <?@H=6586] t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $96C:77 q:== uC2?<=:? D2:5 %C@EE6C H2D 2 D64FC:EJ @77:46C]k^AmkAm%C@EE6C :D 36:?8 96=5 :? E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ y2:= @? 2 Scde[___ 3@?5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Arrest Wetumpka Wetumpka Police Department Child Sex Abuse Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Storm damage closes portion of Holtville Road A PARENT'S WORST NIGHTMARE Child rapist sentenced to 50 years in plea deal Damage reported as storms pass through Elmore County Guns stolen during Elmore robbery Arrest made in decades old sex abuse allegation Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 53° 77° / 40° 1 AM 53° 2 AM 53° 3 AM 52° 4 AM 53° 5 AM 52° Online Poll Did you wear green for St. Patty’s Day? You voted: Yes No - I got pinched Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.