Featured Bridge Street Kitchen opens in downtown Wetumpka Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Sep 28, 2026 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Bridge Street Kitchen and Pasta has opened in the old Fain Theater in downtown Wetumpka. It features Italian food including pasta and flatbreads. CLIFF WILLIAMS 334-740-1116 There is another dining option in Wetumpka — Bridge Street Kitchen and Pasta.It’s now open in the old Fain Theater at the corner of Bridge Street and Main Street bringing life to the old theater once again. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6 D2H E96 3F:=5:?8 @? E96 >2C<6E[” qC:2? v=2HD@? D2:5] “(6 C62==J 6G6? 2E E92E E:>6 5:5?VE <?@H 6I24E=J E96 EJA6 @7 C6DE2FC2?E H6 H6C6 8@:?8 E@ 5@[ 3FE H6 ;FDE <?6H E92E E9:D 925 E@ 36 E96 A=246] xE H2D ;FDE E@@ 4@@= @7 2 =@42E:@? E@ ?@E 5@ D@>6E9:?8]”k^AmkAmv=2HD@? 2?5 9:D A2CE?6CD <?6H E96 =@42E:@? H2D :562= 7@C 2 C6DE2FC2?E 2?5 :>28:?65 E96 DA246 2D D@>6E9:?8 2 5:?6C >:89E 7:?5 :? tFC@A6] %96J BF:4<=J D6EE=65 @? xE2=:2?]k^AmkAm“%9:D 3F:=5:?8 2?5 2C62 92D DF49 2 4@@= G:36[” v=2HD@? D2:5] “%9:D 3F:=5:?8 :D 2 A2CE @7 E92E]”k^AmkAmv=2HD@?[ qCJ2? |4v2==:2C5[ qC:2? $E:==H6== 2?5 s2=2? v2DD6EE 2C6 E96 A2CE?6CD 369:?5 qC:586 $EC66E z:E496? 2?5 !2DE2] %96J 42>6 E@86E96C E9C@F89 $@>>6C’D !=246 @? '2F89? #@25 :? |@?E8@>6CJ] v=2HD@? H2D H:E9 2 =@42= 36G6C286 4@>A2?J] %96 @E96CD H@F=5 D66 v=2HD@? @? 9:D C@F?5D 2?5 D2=6D 42==D]k^AmkAm“(6 DE2CE65 E2=<:?8 23@FE CF??:?8 C6DE2FC2?ED 2?5 >J 324<8C@F?5 :D C6DE2FC2?ED[” v=2HD@? D2:5] “x C2? 4@CA@C2E6 C6DE2FC2?ED 7@C ?62C=J a_ J62CD]”k^AmkAmqC:586 $EC66E z:E496? 2?5 !2DE2 92D A2DE2 :? 2 G2C:6EJ @7 DEJ=6D] %96 ?6H C6DE2FC2?E 2=D@ 92D 7=2E3C625D]k^AmkAm“(6 92G6 2 49:4<6? A6DE@ 7=2E3C625 E92E :D F?36=:6G23=6[” v=2HD@? D2:5] “(6 92G6 A6AA6C@?:[ 2 DFAC6>6[ xE2=:2? D2FD286 2?5 9@E 9@?6J H9:49 92D 366? @?6 @7 @FC 3:886DE D6==6CD]”k^AmkAmv=2HD@? D2:5 E96J 9@A6 E@ 255 >FD:4 D@@? @? %9FCD52J[ uC:52J 2?5 $2EFC52J ?:89ED H:E9 D@>6@?6 A=2J:?8 8F:E2C 3FE ?@E ?646DD2C:=J 2 7F== 32?5]k^AmkAm!=2?D 2C6 E@ 4=@D6 E96 <:E496? 2E g A]>] 3FE C6>2:? @A6? 7@C qC:586 $EC66E p7E6C w@FCD DE2CE:?8 2E g A]>] 2?5 8@:?8 F?E:= 2E =62DE `_ A]>]k^AmkAmqC:586 $EC66E z:E496? 2?5 !2DE2 92D?’E J6E 925 2 8C2?5 @A6?:?8] xE 925 2 D@7E @A6?:?8 =2DE H66< E@ H@C< D@>6 @7 E96 <:?<D @FE @7 @A6?:?8 2 ?6H C6DE2FC2?E] v=2HD@? D2:5 E96 AF3=:4’D C6DA@?D6 92D 366? 8C62E]k^AmkAm“tG6CJ3@5J :D DFA6C 6I4:E65 23@FE FD 36:?8 96C6[” v=2HD@? D2:5] (6VC6 @3G:@FD=J 8=25 E@ D66 E92E] (6VC6 ?6CG@FD 23@FE =:G:?8 FA E@ E96 9JA6 2?5 =:G:?8 FA E@ 6G6CJ@?6VD 6IA64E2E:@?D[ 2?5 D@ H6VG6 H@C<65 C62= 92C5 @? E96 D6CG:46 E92E H6 AC@G:56] %96 D6CG:46 E@F496D[ ;FDE >2<:?8 DFC6 E92E H6VC6 8@:?8 23@G6 2?5 36J@?5 H96? :E 4@>6D E@ E96 =6G6= @7 D6CG:46 E92E H6 AC@G:56 @FC 4FDE@>6CD[ @FC 8F6DED] ~?6 @7 E96 E9:?8D :D H6 AC676C 6G6CJ3@5J 36 @FC 8F6DE C2E96C E92? @FC 4FDE@>6Cj :E ;FDE 766=D C:89E]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bridge Street Kitchen Restaurant Downtown Wetumpka Wetumpka Food Bridge Street Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Maroon Machine shares self reflecting program Player of the Week: Karsen Tate impresses in first start in new position Main Street Wetumpka celebration more than 10 years in the making Wetumpka drops non-region game to Smiths Station Arrest and incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 2 to Sept. 10 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 58° Clear84° / 53° 1 AM 57° 2 AM 56° 3 AM 55° 4 AM 55° 5 AM 54° Online Poll Do you trust your local newspaper? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.