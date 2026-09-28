Cliff Williams / TPI Bridge Street Kitchen and Pasta has opened in the old Fain Theater in downtown Wetumpka. It features Italian food including pasta and flatbreads.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Bridge Street Kitchen and Pasta has opened in the old Fain Theater in downtown Wetumpka. It features Italian food including pasta and flatbreads.

There is another dining option in Wetumpka — Bridge Street Kitchen and Pasta.

It’s now open in the old Fain Theater at the corner of Bridge Street and Main Street bringing life to the old theater once again.