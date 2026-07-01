Cliff Williams / TPI Construction crews install a 12 inch pressurized sewer line along Airport Road in Coosada Tuesday morning.
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Cliff Williams / TPI Construction crews install a 12 inch pressurized sewer line along Airport Road in Coosada Tuesday morning.

Contractors are working to finish a section of a sewer project on Airport Road that a judge has ordered is under the jurisdiction of Elmore County while Coosada officials have requested a stay pending an appeal case.

Coosada filed a suit last year claiming a section of Airport Road was the town’s to authorize utilities on. Elmore County contended it was the county’s as the town hadn’t exercised its right to annex in the road. It was even ordered that way by Judge Patrick Pinkston.