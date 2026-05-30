Elmore County BOE
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Cliff Williams / TPI Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said the system is doing its normal summer hiring right now.

Summer school programs will continue at Elmore County Schools this summer to aid in keeping students on grade level and allow some students schedule flexibility during the regular school year.

At its meeting last week, the Elmore County Board of Education approved the summer literacy camp, the summer numeracy camp, traditional summer school and early credit programs that began Tuesday. 

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