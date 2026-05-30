Featured Elmore County BOE approves summer programs Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email May 30, 2026 58 mins ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Cliff Williams / TPI Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said the system is doing its normal summer hiring right now. Cliff Williams 334-740-1116 Cliff Williams Summer school programs will continue at Elmore County Schools this summer to aid in keeping students on grade level and allow some students schedule flexibility during the regular school year.At its meeting last week, the Elmore County Board of Education approved the summer literacy camp, the summer numeracy camp, traditional summer school and early credit programs that began Tuesday. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 t=6>6?E2CJ {:E6C24J $F>>6C r2>A :D @FE=:?65 H:E9:? E96 p=232>2 {:E6C24J p4E 2?5 H:== 36 4@?5F4E65 @? 6249 6=6>6?E2CJ D49@@= 42>AFD 7@C DEF56?ED H9@ 92G6 4@>A=6E65 8C256D z\b] t=6>6?E2CJ DEF56?ED :? 8C256D z\b A6C7@C>:?8 36=@H 8C256 =6G6= 2?5 >66E:?8 E96 p=232>2 {:E6C24J p4E $F>>6C rC:E6C:2 92G6 E96 @AE:@? @7 A2CE:4:A2E:?8 :? E96 42>A] %96 7@FC\H66< AC@8C2> H:== @A6C2E6 7C@> |@?52J E9C@F89 (65?6D52J 36EH66? yF?6 ` 2?5 yF?6 ac]k^AmkAm$EF56?ED :? E96 AC@8C2> 42? C6E2<6 A@CE:@?D @7 E96 prp! E6DE E@ :>AC@G6 E96:C D4@C6D]k^AmkAm%96 $F>>6C }F>6C24J r2>A :D D:>:=2C] xE :D @FE=:?65 3J E96 }F>6C24J p4E] xE H:== 36 96=5 @? 6249 6=6>6?E2CJ D49@@= 42>AFD 7@C DEF56?ED H9@ 92G6 4@>A=6E65 8C256D 7@FC 2?5 7:G6]k^AmkAm%96 AC:>2CJ 7@4FD 7@C E96 42>A H:== 36 @? >2E9[ H:E9 255:E:@?2= 24E:G:E:6D E@ :?4=F56 =:E6C24J] $EF56?ED A6C7@C>:?8 36=@H 8C256\=6G6= >2E9 AC@7:4:6?4J @? E96 $%p# t?5 @7 *62C 2DD6DD>6?E BF2=:7J E@ 2EE6?5 E96 DF>>6C >2E9 42>A] %96 AC@8C2> @A6C2E6D 5FC:?8 E96 >@?E9 @7 yF?6]k^AmkAm%96 3@2C5 2AAC@G65 ?646DD2CJ A2J 7@C DE277 2?5 EC2?DA@CE2E:@?] %96 7F?5D 4@>6 7C@> E96 DE2E6 7@C E96 AC@8C2>D]k^AmkAm$F>>6C D49@@= :D AC:>2C:=J 2E E96 9:89 D49@@=D 2?5 2==@HD DEF56?ED E@ C6E2<6 4=2DD6D E96J 72:=65 @C >:DD65] %96 62C=J 4C65:E AC@8C2> 2==@HD DEF56?ED E@ E2<6 2 4=2DD DF49 2D 5C:G6C’D 65F42E:@? E9FD 2==@H:?8 62D:6C D4965F=:?8 @7 24256>:4D 5FC:?8 E96 C68F=2C D49@@= J62C]k^AmkAm%96 D49@@= 3@2C5 962C5 7C@> 2? t=>@C6 r@F?EJ w:89 $49@@= DEF56?E 23@FE E96 6=:>:?2E:@? @7 >65:2 AC@5F4E:@? AC@8C2>D 2E E96 D49@@=] %96 DEF56?E 6IA=2:?65 E@ E96 3@2C5 E92E D96 2?5 96C 4=2DD>2E6D 2C6 FAD6E 23@FE =@D:?8 zJ> s@?@HD<: 2D 2 >65:2 AC@5F4E:@? E62496C]k^AmkAm“x 5@?’E F?56CDE2?5 9@H H6 42? 4FE 2 AC@8C2> E92E 92D DF446DD[” E96 DEF56?E D2:5] “x 92G6 ?@E 925 2 E62496C 2D 42C:?8 2D 96C]”k^AmkAm%96 DEF56?E D2:5 6G6CJ DEF56?E E92E 925 s@?@HD<:’D 4=2DD H2D FAD6E 2?5 2D<65 E96 3@2C5 E@ C64@?D:56C E96 >@G6]k^AmkAmtr$ DFA6C:?E6?56?E #:492C5 s6??:D 4@>>6?565 E96 DEF56?E 7@C 42=>=J 255C6DD:?8 E96 :DDF6 H:E9 E96 3@2C5] s6??:D D2:5 E96 >65:2 AC@5F4E:@? AC@8C2>D 2E w@=EG:==6 2?5 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ 9:89 D49@@=D H6C6 36:?8 4@?D@=:52E65 E@ E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ %649?:42= r6?E6C 42>AFD :? (6EF>A<2]k^AmkAmx? @E96C 24E:@? E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@?ik^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 >:?FE6D @7 >66E:?8D 96=5 pAC:= a` 2?5 |2J `]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 E96 >@?E9=J 7:?2?4:2=D 7@C pAC:= a_ae]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 E96 A6CD@??6= 24E:@? D966E]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 766D 7@C >:55=6 2?5 9:89 D49@@= DF>>6C D49@@= AC@8C2>D]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE >66E:?8 @7 E96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@? :D D4965F=65 7@C d A]>] yF?6 h]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elmore County Board Of Education Education Summer School Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Reeltown graduate killed in Wetumpka crash Second death confirmed from Friday crash in Wetumpka Wetumpka traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure #EatMoreChickenWetumpka Wetumpka shooting cases headed to grand jury Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 78° Cloudy78° / 71° 11 AM 79° 12 PM 82° 1 PM 84° 2 PM 84° 3 PM 85° Online Poll Are you taking a vacation this summer? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.