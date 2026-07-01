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Cliff Williams / TPI Some win attendance at the Juneteenth Celebration dance to the tunes.

The Elmore County Civic Improvement League came together for the fifth year to celebrate Juneteenth in Gold Star Park in Wetumpka.

“We come together to celebrate freedom,” ECCIL chairwoman Pamela Williams said. “It’s a day to honor the resilience, freedom and enduring contributions of African Americans, while reflecting on our shared history. This event brings the community together through culture, education, entertainment and fellowship.”

PHOTOS: Elmore County Civic Improvement League hosts Juneteenth