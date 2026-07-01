The Elmore County Civic Improvement League came together for the fifth year to celebrate Juneteenth in Gold Star Park in Wetumpka.
“We come together to celebrate freedom,” ECCIL chairwoman Pamela Williams said. “It’s a day to honor the resilience, freedom and enduring contributions of African Americans, while reflecting on our shared history. This event brings the community together through culture, education, entertainment and fellowship.”
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.
* WHERE...Autauga, Calhoun, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lowndes, Marengo,
Montgomery, Talladega, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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