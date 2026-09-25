Featured GAME OF THE WEEK: Stanhope Elmore looks to right ship vs. Eufaula Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Sep 25, 2026 Sep 25, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s no secret Stanhope Elmore’s football team has been struggling this year.The Mustangs, who have been without leading rusher Dee Barnes for two of their four games so far, haven’t found their footing offensively and have faced some extremely tough teams so far this year. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmqFE q2C?6D :D 324< 2?5 C625J 7@C 24E:@? 2D E96 |FDE2?8D 9@DE tF72F=2 7@C 9@>64@>:?8 H66<]k^AmkAm(92E $E2?9@A6 t=>@C6 4@249 wF?E6C p52>D :D =@@<:?8 7@C 23@G6 2== :D 7@FC BF2CE6CD @7 DEC@?8 A=2J 7C@> 9:D |FDE2?8D]k^Am Buy Now Samuel Higgs / TPI Stanhope Elmore receiver Leland Merritt (2) breaks the tackle of Benjamin Russell's Kalib Spivey. kAm“(6 H6C6 :? :E 7:CDE 92=7] (6 925 2 C62==J 8@@5 D64@?5 BF2CE6C] r2>6 @FE[ 8@E 8@@5 7:6=5 A@D:E:@? E@ DE2CE E96 E9:C5 2?5 D6=7\56DECF4E65 2?5 ?6G6C 8@E 324< @? E96 C2:=D[” p52>D D2:5 27E6C =2DE H66<’D 82>6] “%92E’D 4@>A=6E6=J @? >6] %96 5:D4:A=:?6 A2CE[ 4@>A@DFC6 A2CE — E92E’D `__T @? >6 2D E96 9625 4@249 E@ 86E 92?5=65]”k^AmkAmp?5 2=E9@F89 p52>D E@@< E96 3=2>6[ :E’D 2=D@ ?@ D64C6E :E’D 366? 2? :?4C65:3=J E@F89 C@25 7@C $E2?9@A6 t=>@C6] $@ 72C[ E96 |FDE2?8D 92G6 72465 @77 282:?DE !:<6 #@25[ q6?;2>:? #FDD6==[ #FDD6== r@F?EJ 2?5 !C2EEG:==6] %9@D6 7@FC DBF25D 9@=5 2 `f\b C64@C5[ 2?5 #FDD6== r@F?EJ’D @?=J =@DD 42>6 2E E96 92?5D @7 q#w$]k^AmkAmtF72F=2[ 9@H6G6C[ :D D:EE:?8 2E b\a 9625:?8 :?E@ uC:52J’D ?@?\C68:@? 82>6] u@C E96 7:CDE E:>6 E9:D D62D@?[ E96 |FDE2?8D H:== 7246 2 E62> 4@>:?8 @77 2 =@DD 2D E96 %:86CD ;FDE 5C@AA65 2 `_\f 564:D:@? E@ s2=6 r@F?EJ =2DE H66<] k^AmkAmp?5 :7 J@F H6C6 E@ =@@< 2E E96 D6C:6D[ :E 2=D@ 72G@CD $E2?9@A6 t=>@C6 3FE @?=J ;FDE] %96 |FDE2?8D 92G6 2 h\g C64@C5 @G6C tF72F=2 :? E96:C `f >66E:?8D]k^AmkAmqFE H:E9 9@>64@>:?8 @? E96 =:?6 2?5 2 A@E6?E:2= 7:CDE H:? @7 E96 D62D@?[ E96 |FDE2?8D 92G6 A=6?EJ E@ 7:89E 7@C 4@>6 uC:52J ?:89E] %96 82>6 H:== 36 9@DE65 2E `f $AC:?8D H:E9 2 f A]>] <:4<@77j 9@>64@>:?8 76DE:G:E:6D H:== AC64656 E96 82>6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stanhope Elmore Eufaula Mustangs Football High School Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Maroon Machine shares self reflecting program Possible deal in works after Ivy Creek files lawsuit Player of the Week: Karsen Tate impresses in first start in new position Main Street Wetumpka celebration more than 10 years in the making State inmate’s murder charge going to grand jury Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 59° 82° / 56° 2 AM 59° 3 AM 58° 4 AM 57° 5 AM 58° 6 AM 57° Online Poll Do you trust your local newspaper? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.