It’s no secret Stanhope Elmore’s football team has been struggling this year.

The Mustangs, who have been without leading rusher Dee Barnes for two of their four games so far, haven’t found their footing offensively and have faced some extremely tough teams so far this year.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Stanhope Elmore receiver Leland Merritt (2) breaks the tackle of Benjamin Russell's Kalib Spivey.

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