Featured Grant helped fund new WES entrance Cliff Williams Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Aug 19, 2026 Aug 19, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Students and parents walked through a new entrance at Wetumpka Elementary School on Monday. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 6?EC2?46 25565 >F49\?66565 @77:46 DA246 7@C 25>:?:DEC2E@CD 3FE 2=D@ 8C62E=J :>AC@G65 D64FC:EJ 2E E96 D49@@=] %96 AC6G:@FD DA246 5:5?’E AC@E64E DE277 :? E96 7C@?E @77:46 H6== 2?5 H2D 2=D@ AC@3=6>2E:4 7@C 8F6DE 6?EC2?46D 2D E96 5@@CD 4@F=5 62D:=J 36 3=@4<65 @A6?]k^Am kAm“%9:D C6BF:C6D G:D:E@CD E@ 36 3FKK65 :?[” t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $49@@=D DFA6C:?E6?56?E #:492C5 s6??:D D2:5] “!C6G:@FD=J D@>6@?6 925 E@ A9JD:42==J @A6? E96 5@@C]”k^AmkAm%96 ?6H DJDE6> >62?D DE277 H:== 36 2=6CE65 H96? E96 5@@C :D @A6?] %96 C6?@G2E:@? :>AC@G65 E96 2H?:?8 @FE 7C@?E E@ 2:5 :? =@25:?8 2?5 F?=@25:?8 DEF56?ED 367@C6 2?5 27E6C D49@@= H96? :E :D C2:?:?8] %96 AC@;64E H2D 4@>A=6E65 @G6C E96 =2DE `g >@?E9D]k^AmkAm“xE’D =:<6 J@F H2=<65 :?E@ 2 5F?86@? E96 H2J H2D =2:5 @FE[” s6??:D D2:5] “xE H2D 2 `hd_D =@@<:?8 2H?:?8 E92E 5@6D ?@E DE@A E96 H2E6C]”k^AmkAm%96 D49@@= H2D @C:8:?2==J 4@?DECF4E65 2D E96 (]q] s@3J $49@@= ;FDE 367@C6 E96 :?E68C2E:@? @7 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $49@@=D] $EF56?ED D@@? 2EE6?565 (6EF>A<2 w:89 $49@@= 2?5 E96 D49@@= H2D 4@?G6CE65 E@ (6EF>A<2 t=6>6?E2CJ $49@@=] *62CD =2E6C E96 (]q] s@3J p4E:G:EJ r6?E6C H2D 25565 E@ C64@8?:K6 E96 AC:?4:A2= 7C@> E96 D68C682E65 D49@@=] k^AmkAm%96 D49@@=’D ?6H >2:? 6?EC2?46 :D >@56=65 27E6C E96 6?EC2?46]k^AmkAm%96 AC@;64E C646:G65 2 S` >:==:@? 8C2?E 7C@> E96 p=232>2 =:6FE6?2?E 8@G6C?@C’D @77:46] p D:>:=2C 8C2?E H2D 2H2C565 E@ 4@?DECF4E E96 ?6H 5:6D6= >6492?:4 D9@A 2E t=>@C6 r@F?EJ %649?:42= r6?E6C] k^AmkAm%96 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ q@2C5 @7 t5F42E:@? 4@>3:?65 E96 EH@ AC@;64ED 7@C 4@?DECF4E:@? AFCA@D6D 2?5 2446AE65 2 =@H 3:5 @7 Sb[bff[gca 7@C E96 AC@;64ED] t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $49@@=D 925 E@ DFAA=J 2AAC@I:>2E6=J S`]c >:==:@? E@ DFAA=6>6?E E96 Sa >:==:@? :? 8C2?E 7F?5D 7@C E96 AC@;64ED]k^AmkAm%96 5:6D6= >6492?:4 D9@A @A6?65 =2DE D49@@= J62C]k^AmkAms6??:D D2:5 t=>@C6 r@F?EJ $49@@=D H:== =@@< 2E 4@?E:?F:?8 E@ :>AC@G6 4FCC6?E D49@@= 724:=:E:6D[ 6DA64:2==J 7@C D64FC:EJ 2D 7F?5:?8 364@>6D 2G2:=23=6]k^AmkAm“uC@> 2 D276EJ DE2?5A@:?E[ H6 2C6 ECJ:?8 E@ :?G6DE :? @FC 6I:DE:?8 724:=:E:6D 2?5 >2<6 E96> D276C[” s6??:D D2:5] “%96C6 :D DE:== >@C6 E@ 5@]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wetumpka Elementary School Education Elmore County Board Of Education Entrance Security Entrance Grant Cliff Williams Staff Writer Author email Follow Cliff Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Herald e-Edition Wetumpka Herald Wetumpka Herald Most Popular Commission approves $130 million budget County schools welcome more than 130 new staff GROWING PAINS Studio 1 Eleven moves to Wetumpka Elmore County bus driver keeps paying it forward Panthers prepared to reclaim region title Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 75° Partly Cloudy94° / 73° 6 AM 74° 7 AM 74° 8 AM 77° 9 AM 79° 10 AM 83° Online Poll Do you believe ICE should be working in our local communities? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.