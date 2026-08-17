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Cliff Williams / TPI Elmore County Jail warden Parker Crosby speaks about the safety features that will help corrections staff at the new Elmore County Jail.

The Elmore County Commission approved one of the largest budgets ever at its Monday meeting.

The $130 million budget includes capital projects such as approximately $70 million for a new county jail and nearly $10 million for a new recreation center in Tallassee and roll over quality of life projects from the previous year.