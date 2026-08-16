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Cliff Williams / TPI Alexandra Fermin was surprised at meeting of Elmore County Schools bus drivers. Fermin was given the Pay It Forward Award from the Vance Law Firm.

Hard working, loyal, compassionate, patient. They are words used by Elmore County Schools transportation director Ray Mullino used to describe bus driver Alexandra Fermin.

“It takes all of those traits to make a good bus driver,” Mullino said. “She has all of them.”

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