Wetumpka’s softball program is a breeding ground for stellar athletes who have the option to advance to the next level. Senior second baseman Lexie Smith is joining the ranks of those stellar athletes, announcing her commitment to Wallace State Community College to cap off an impressive high school career.

Smith’s tenacity was clear on the base paths all throughout last season, as she led her team in stolen bases with a whopping 41. With her on the bases, Smith’s teammates were able to score far more runs, making her a focal point of Wetumpka’s identity on the softball field. 

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File / TPI Wetumpka second baseman Lexie Smith announced her plans to continue her softball career at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville.

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