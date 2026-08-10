Wetumpka’s softball program is a breeding ground for stellar athletes who have the option to advance to the next level. Senior second baseman Lexie Smith is joining the ranks of those stellar athletes, announcing her commitment to Wallace State Community College to cap off an impressive high school career.
Smith’s tenacity was clear on the base paths all throughout last season, as she led her team in stolen bases with a whopping 41. With her on the bases, Smith’s teammates were able to score far more runs, making her a focal point of Wetumpka’s identity on the softball field.
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM CDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Barbour, Bullock, Chambers, Clay, Cleburne, Lee, Macon,
Pike, Randolph, Russell, and Tallapoosa Counties.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and
pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any
circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stoke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and
drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
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