It’s Year 5 of the Woods Era at Wetumpka, and there are several questions the Indians are looking to answer this season. The first and most pressing question is, can Wetumpka finally make a push past the first round of the playoffs?
This 2026 Wetumpka football team is staring down the answer to that question as well as one of the toughest region slates the Indians have faced in years. After the AHSAA’s bi-annual reclassification in January, Wetumpka was shifted down to Class 5A but remained in Region 2 along with familiar foes like Russell County, Pike Road, Rehobeth, Percy Julian, Park Crossing and Stanhope Elmore. The new region also added Benjamin Russell, bringing the total number of teams to eight, with the top four qualifying for the postseason.
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL TALLAPOOSA AND
SOUTHERN CLAY COUNTIES THROUGH 645 AM CDT...
At 610 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northeast of Parkdale, or 9 miles north of Goodwater, moving
east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Ashland, New Site, Goldville, Cleveland Crossroads, Roselle,
Millerville, and Mellow Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH