It’s Year 5 of the Woods Era at Wetumpka, and there are several questions the Indians are looking to answer this season. The first and most pressing question is, can Wetumpka finally make a push past the first round of the playoffs? 

This 2026 Wetumpka football team is staring down the answer to that question as well as one of the toughest region slates the Indians have faced in years. After the AHSAA’s bi-annual reclassification in January, Wetumpka was shifted down to Class 5A but remained in Region 2 along with familiar foes like Russell County, Pike Road, Rehobeth, Percy Julian, Park Crossing and Stanhope Elmore. The new region also added Benjamin Russell, bringing the total number of teams to eight, with the top four qualifying for the postseason. 

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Cliff Williams / TPI Wetumpka’s Deon Floyd (11) tries to break a Pike Road tackle.

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