32 bags of garbage collected Saturday morning Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Mar 21, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March’s Second Saturday Clean Up is in the bag. Buy Now Three groups gathered March 14 to pick up trash. They gathered a total of 32 bags of garbage. Submitted / TPI Three groups met at Strand Park in Alexander City Saturday for the clean up hosted by Main Street Alexander and Lake Martin Resource Association. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 >@?E9=J 4=62? FA 2=D@ 8:G6D 2H2C5D 7@C E96 2>@F?E @7 EC2D9 4@==64E65 2?5 328865 @77 E96 D:56D @7 C@25D 2C@F?5 E96 4:EJ]k^Am kAm|2C49’D 7:CDE A=246 H:??6C H2D u2:E9 r9C:DE:2? p4256>J] }:?6 A6@A=6 G@=F?E66C65 E96:C E:>6 2?5 a` 328D @7 EC2D9 H6C6 4@==64E65] u:CDE q2AE:DE *@FE9[ H@? D64@?5 A=246 H:E9 EH@ G@=F?E66CD 2?5 D:I 328D @7 EC2D9] |2:? $EC66E 42>6 :? E9:C5 H:E9 EH@ A6@A=6 2?5 7:G6 328D @7 EC2D9]k^AmkAm}@?AC@7:ED[ DA@CED E62>D 2?5 49FC49 8C@FAD 2C6 H6=4@>6 E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 6249 >@?E9] r2D9 2H2C5D 36EH66? Sc__ 2?5 S`[___ 2C6 8:G6? 32D65 @? E96 2>@F?E @7 EC2D9 4@==64E65]k^AmkAm%96 ?6IE 4=62? FA 52J H:== 36 pAC:= ``]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clean Up Volunteers Garbage Collection Community Service Main Street Alexander Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 4 Dadeville residents arrested for drug trafficking Jackson’s Gap man arrested for trafficking meth Couple donates AED after life saved Coach of the Year: Meigs leads Generals to best finish in nearly 20 decades Risk 3 severe weather issued for Central Alabama Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 81° 81° / 51° 3 PM 82° 4 PM 82° 5 PM 81° 6 PM 79° 7 PM 75° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.