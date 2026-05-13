Cliff Williams / TPI First responders search the waters of Lake Martin at Chimney Rock after someone jumped off and didn’t resurface Wednesday afternoon.
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Cliff Williams / TPI First responders search the waters of Lake Martin at Chimney Rock after someone jumped off and didnÕt resurface Wednesday afternoon.

Divers from the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery Fire and Rescue were still at Chimney Rock on Lake Martin at 6:30 p.m. after a person was reported missing.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said dispatchers received the call after lunch Wednesday from people at the scene.

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