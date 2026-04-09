ACPD police reports March 23-29 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Apr 9, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Alexander City Police Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 ahk^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm• %9@>:J2 s6D2?E: #FDD6==[ ab[ @7 ~A6=:<2[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C D64@?5\568C66 32:= ;F>A:?8]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 agk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• '2?E2G:@FD y2FH@?E2 (6DE3C@@<D[ ae[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C 2?5 @A6? 4@?E2:?6C @7 2=4@9@= :? 2 G69:4=6]k^AmkAm• xK2C:J29 y2?2: (J4<@77[ `h[ @7 s256G:==6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C 2?5 D64@?5\568C66 32:= ;F>A:?8]k^AmkAm• $92?:J29 y2?6==2 |4r@J[ `h[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 5:D@C56C=J 4@?5F4E 2?5 92C2DD>6?E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 afk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• z2E6C:2 w62G6? y@9?D@?[ ac[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 7@FCE9\568C66 E967E @7 AC@A6CEJ]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 aek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• y6C@>6 $2?496K w2CC6==[ a`[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C A@DD6DD:@? @7 2 4@?EC@==65 DF3DE2?46]k^AmkAm• {6?:D92 $9@?E6 ~=:G6C[ bh[ @7 }6H $:E6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 ack^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• (:==:2> v6C2=5 wF>36C[ ed[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m|2C49 abk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• w6?CJ {@F:D w@H2C5[ yC][ bf[ @7 |@?E8@>6CJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alexander City Police Department Arrest Police Report Theft Of Property Controlled Substance TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING NEWS: 2 county men arrested for Monday shooting Closing arguments on deck in 2024 murder case No bond ordered for alleged double murderers Victims identified in double homicide, reward offered Brownfield found guilty of 2024 murder, assault Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 68° 73° / 50° 8 PM 64° 9 PM 61° 10 PM 59° 11 PM 57° 12 AM 56° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.