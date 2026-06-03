Alabama author turns folklore into fiction Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jun 3, 2026 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local author Anthony Baldwin enjoys combining folklore with a bit of real fiction.Baldwin’s second book, “What the Kudzu Keeps,” is based on the town Louina near Wadley on the Tallapoosa River. Buy Now Local author Anthony Baldwin has release his second book 'What the Kudzu Keeps' and is available to purchase on Amazon. Submitted / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“%96 DE@CJ x 962C5 H2D E92E 2 r96C@<66 x?5:2? =25J D6EE=65 E92E 2C62[” q2=5H:? D2:5] “$96 H2D 2 3FD:?6DD H@>2? 2?5 E96 E@H? 3F:=E FA 2C@F?5 96C] %9:D H2D 23@FE E96 E:>6 @7 E96 %C2:= @7 %62CD 2?5 E96J 7@C465 96C E@ =62G6]”k^AmkAm%96 C6DE @7 E96 DE@CJ :D E92E H96? D96 925 E@ =62G6[ D96 AFE 2 4FCD6 @? {@F:?2[ 6?DFC:?8 E96 E@H? H@F=5 ?6G6C AC@DA6C 282:?[ 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm“(96? E96 C2:=C@25 H2D 3F:=E[ :E H6?E E9C@F89 (25=6J 2?5 3JA2DD65 {@F:?2[” q2=5H:? D2:5]k^AmkAmp=E9@F89 96 5@6D?’E <?@H H96C6 E96 CF:?D @7 {@F:?2 2C6[ 96 D2:5 >2?J (25=6J C6D:56?ED H@F=5 36 23=6 E@ 7:?5 E96>]k^AmkAm“x’G6 2=H2JD E9@F89E <F5KF 925 2? 66C:6 H2J[ E96 H2J :E 8C@HD @G6C 2?5 E2<6D @G6C 6G6CJE9:?8[” q2=5H:? D2:5] “$@ x E9@F89E ‘(92E :7 2 E@H? :D E2<6? @G6Cn’”k^AmkAmr@>3:?:?8 E96 7@=<=@C6 @7 {@F:?2 2?5 E96 724E @7 <F5KF 8C@HE9[ 96 4C62E65 2 D@FE96C? 8@E9:4 9@CC@C ?@G6==2 C:89E @FED:56 E96 324<5@@C]k^AmkAm“%9:D 7:4E:@?2= DE@CJ 7@==@HD 2 8C@FA @7 FC32? 6IA=@C6CD H9@ G6?EFC6 :?E@ E96 232?5@?65 E@H? @7 t3:@? W:?DA:C65 3J {@F:?2X E@ 5@4F>6?E :ED 5642J[” q2=5H:? 56D4C:36D 9:D 3@@<] “(92E 368:?D 2D 2 C@FE:?6 6A:D@56 BF:4<=J F?C2G6=D 2D E96J C62=:K6 E96 E@H? :D ?@E 6>AEJ] %96 566A6C E96J 8@[ E96 >@C6 E96 =686?5 @7 {@F:?2 368:?D E@ 766= =6DD =:<6 2 DE@CJ 2?5 >@C6 =:<6 2 H2C?:?8]”k^AmkAm(9:=6 96 92D 366? HC:E:?8 7:4E:@? D:?46 9:89 D49@@=[ q2=5H:? 5:5?’E 86E C62==J D6C:@FD 23@FE AF3=:D9:?8 F?E:= 96 5:D4@G6C65 :?56A6?56?E HC:E6CD H6C6 >2<:?8 D@>6 >@?6J D6==:?8 @? p>2K@?] w6 925 @?6 3@@< 2=C625J HC:EE6?[ “x? E96 !:?6D]”k^AmkAm“x >256 2 4@G6C 2?5 FA=@2565 :E[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAmpE E96 6?5 @7 |2C49[ q2=5H:? 96=5 2 3@@< D:8?:?8 :? pF3FC? H:E9 3@E9 @7 9:D 3@@<D 2?5 H2D A=62D65 H:E9 E96 EFC?@FE]k^AmkAmq2=5H:? :D 4FCC6?E=J H@C<:?8 @? 9:D E9:C5 3@@<[ H9:49 :D 2=D@ 32D65 @? p=232>2 7@=<=@C6]k^AmkAmw:D 3@@<D 42? 36 AFC492D65 :? A2A6C324< @? p>2K@?]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alabama Anthony Baldwin Louina Kudzu Urban Explorers Southern Gothic Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Love’s coming to Alexander City Russell buildings to be demolished, making room for development The 2026 All-Outlook softball team City water crews working 24/7 on water issue Stephens names final Teacher of the Year Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 66° 80° / 61° 10 PM 66° 11 PM 64° 12 AM 63° 1 AM 61° 2 AM 60° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.