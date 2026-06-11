Featured Top Story Alex City cuts ribbon on electricity substation Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Jun 11, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save What started as just an idea nearly three years ago finally came to fruition Tuesday morning as the City of Alexander City cut the ribbon on a new electricity substation located on Dadeville Road.The substation is a huge benefit to Alex City’s infrastructure as it increases reliability of services across the city and beyond. But more importantly, it’s set Alex City up for the future. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m“%9:D ?6H 56=:G6CJ A@:?E 92D C6=:6G65 2 =@E @7 E96 =@25 E92E H6 92G6 @? @FC w:89H2J ag_ DF3DE2E:@?[” D2:5 qCJ2? *2E6D[ E96 4:EJ’D 6=64EC:4 DFA6C:?E6?56?E] “p?5 :E’D 2=D@ @A6?65 FD FA 7@C 7FEFC6 6IA2?D:@? 5@H? E96 ag_ t2DE 4@CC:5@C 7C@> Ww:89H2JX eb $@FE9 E@ E96 #:G6C qC:586] (:E9 2== E9:D ?6H 4@?DECF4E:@?[ E92E’D >2<:?8 E9:D >F49 62D:6C]”k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now Lizi Arbogast / TPI The new electricity substation will provide added reliability for its customer base, which is around 800,000. kAmkDA2?m*2E6D D2:5 E96 DF3DE2E:@? H2D DEC2E68:42==J A=2465 36EH66? E96 H2E6C A=2?E 2?5 r92A>2?’D }FCD:?8 w@>6 E@ 8:G6 36EE6C C6=:23:=:EJ E@ E9@D6 EH@ 4FDE@>6CD[ H9:49 2C6 EH@ @7 E96 4:EJ’D =2C86DE 4@?DF>6CD[ 96 D2:5] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“%9:D 2=D@ D6A2C2E65 EH@ @7 @FC =2C86DE 4FDE@>6CD[ D@ E92E E96 G@=E286 :D 36EE6C 2?5 H6’C6 ;FDE AC@G:5:?8 2 36EE6C D6CG:46 E96C6[” *2E6D D2:5] “(6 2=D@ 2C6 AC6A2C65 7@C 4@?DECF4E:@? 5@H? r@G6? p336EE[ !:?6J (@@5D 2?5 E92E 2C62] %9:D 92D 96=A65 FD 36 29625 2?5 8:G6 FD D@>6 C6=:67 2E @FC @=5 WDF3DE2E:@?X]” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp44@C5:?8 E@ p=6I r:EJ |2J@C |:<6 s6?D>@C6[ E96 3F586E H2D 2C@F?5 Sf >:==:@? 7@C E96 ?6H DF3DE2E:@?[ 3FE *2E6D H2D AC@F5 E@ D2J E96 AC@;64E 42>6 :? 2E Scca[e__ F?56C 3F586E]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mpE E96 C:33@? 4FEE:?8[ t?6C8J $@FE962DE AC6D:56?E uC65 r=2C< H2D @? 92?5 E@ DA62< 23@FE E96 36?67:ED @7 E96 DF3DE2E:@?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“p=6I2?56C r:EJ 92D 2 =@H\4@DE FE:=:EJ :? E9:D C68:@? 2?5 92D 2=H2JD 366? H:E9 9:89 C6=:23:=:EJ @7 D6CG:46 7@C E96:C 4FDE@>6CD[” r=2C< D2:5] “$@ H92E E9:D DF3DE2E:@? :D 5@:?8 :D @?=J 255:?8 E@ E92E C6=:23:=:EJ[ 6?23=:?8 E96> E@ D6CG6 H92E6G6C =@25 4@>6D 2?5 8C@H:?8 H:E9 E92E] p=6I r:EJ :D 2 =625:?8 6=64EC:4 FE:=:EJ E92E :D A=2??:?8 7@C E96 7FEFC6 2D :E C6=2E6D E@ 36:?8 2 D6CG2?E @7 :ED 4FDE@>6CD]”k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now Lizi Arbogast / TPI City and Chamber of Commerce officials join together to cut the ribbon on the new electricity substation located on Dadeville Road. kAmkDA2?ms6?D>@C6 D2:5 E96 ?6H DF3DE2E:@? :D ;FDE E96 E:A @7 E96 :4636C8] x?7C2DECF4EFC6 :>AC@G6>6?ED 2C6 @?6 @7 E96 >@DE :>A@CE2?E A2CED @7 9:D >:DD:@? 2D >2J@C[ 96 D2:5[ 2?5 96 92D A=2?D E@ =@@< 2E E96 4:EJ :?7C2DECF4EFC6 2D 2 H9@=6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m“(92E H6’C6 8@:?8 E@ 5@ H:E9:? E96 ?6IE H66< @C EH@ H66<D 2E >@DE :D H6’C6 8@:?8 E@ 92G6 AC:?4:A2= A6@A=6 :? 4:EJ 92== =@@< 2E v2?EE 492CED 36EH66? ?@H 2?5 a_b_[” s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “%96J’== D66 6G6CJE9:?8 =2:5 @FE — H2E6C[ D6H286[ 6=64EC:42= 2?5 82D — 2?5 E96 4@DED E@ 5@ W:>AC@G6>6?EDX 2D H6== 2D E2C86E 52E6D @? H92E DE2CED H96?[ 2?5 :E :D 2== 8@:?8 E@ 36 H96C6 H6 42? H2=< :? 2?5 92G6 A6@A=6 :? E96 4@>>F?:EJ H9@ ?665 E@ F?56CDE2?5 :E 42? D66 :E] x E6== A6@A=6[ ‘z?@H=6586 H:E9@FE F?56CDE2?5:?8 :D 2 92K2C5@FD 7@C>F=2]’”k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BRHS graduate earns Yale degree Kalib Spivey announces his college destination The 2026 All-Outlook baseball team BRHS Teacher of the Year loves numbers Storms keep council meeting short Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 89° Sunny90° / 70° 4 PM 89° 5 PM 89° 6 PM 88° 7 PM 87° 8 PM 82° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.