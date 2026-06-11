What started as just an idea nearly three years ago finally came to fruition Tuesday morning as the City of Alexander City cut the ribbon on a new electricity substation located on Dadeville Road.

The substation is a huge benefit to Alex City’s infrastructure as it increases reliability of services across the city and beyond. But more importantly, it’s set Alex City up for the future.

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Lizi Arbogast / TPI The new electricity substation will provide added reliability for its customer base, which is around 800,000.
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Lizi Arbogast / TPI City and Chamber of Commerce officials join together to cut the ribbon on the new electricity substation located on Dadeville Road.

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