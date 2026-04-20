April is National Safe Digging Month Apr 20, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Before you start any spring projects - planting, fencing or digging - remember to call 811 first to protect yourself, your property and your community.Here’s how it works: × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm• r@?E24E g`` 2 76H 52JD 367@C6 J@F 5:8k^AmkAm• v:G6 FE:=:E:6D E:>6 E@ >2C< E96:C =:?6Dk^Am kAm• |2<6 DFC6 2== FE:=:E:6D 92G6 C6DA@?565k^AmkAm• u@==@H E96 >2C<65 =:?6D 2?5 7=28Dk^AmkAm• $E2J D276 2C@F?5 3FC:65 FE:=:E:6Dk^AmkAm%2<:?8 2 76H >:?FE6D E@ 42== 42? AC6G6?E 4@DE=J 52>286D[ D6CG:46 @FE286D 2?5 D6C:@FD :?;FC:6D]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING: State champ coach tabbed to be Horseshoe Bend’s next BOE member to be selected next week Hwy. 63 set to reopen by end of summer Statewide fire alert issued Morgan makes his impact felt at A-Day Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° 77° / 40° 6 PM 75° 7 PM 70° 8 PM 63° 9 PM 59° 10 PM 57° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.