Featured Auburn leads city food drive Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Nov 17, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city has spoken.The Iron Bowl Thanksgiving Food Drive Challenge organized by City of Alexander City executive assistant Benita Abram is well underway and Auburn fans have stepped up. Gwen Bishop / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“#:89E ?@H[ pF3FC? :D H:??:?8 aab E@ ce[” p3C2> D2:5]k^AmkAmp3C2> 9@DE65 2 D:>:=2C 7@@5 5C:G6 H96? D96 H@C<65 2E uCF:E @7 E96 {@@>[ 2?5 6249 5@?2E65 9F>2? @C 2?:>2= 7@@5 :E6> 92D A@:?ED 2EE24965] q28D @7 5@8 @C 42E 7@@5 2C6 H@CE9 6IEC2 A@:?ED 32D65 @? E96 D:K6 @7 E96 328] wF>2? 7@@5 :D H@CE9 ` A@:?E 7@C 6249 A24<286 @C 42?]k^AmkAm%96 4@?E6DE 3682? }@G] a 2?5 H:== CF? E9C@F89 }@G] a_]k^AmkAm&?E:= }@G] e[ p=232>2 H2D :? E96 =625[ 3FE 2? F?<?@H? pF3FC? 72? EFC?65 E96 E23=6D |@?52J >@C?:?8]k^Am Gwen Bishop / TPI kAm“x =@@<65 @FE E96C6 W|@?52JX >@C?:?8[ x E9:?< E96C6 H2D =:<6 @?6 328 @7 7@@5 7C@> E96 p=232>2 E62>[ 2?5 x E9:?< E96C6 H2D 23@FE `[___ A@F?5D @7 7@@5 7C@> E96 pF3FC? E62>[” p=6I2?56C r:EJ |2J@C |:<6 s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “xV> ?@E 8@:?8 E@ 86E :?E@ E92E 2 H9@=6 =@E[ 3FE … x 2> C6>:?565 @? 2 AC6EEJ C68F=2C @442D:@? E92E E96 G6E6C:?2C:2? D49@@= 7@C E96 D@FE962DE6C? &?:E65 $E2E6D :D =@42E65 :? pF3FC?[ p=232>2] x7 E92E pF3FC? A:=6 86ED E@ =@@<:?8 325[ E96 H@C5VD 8@?6 @FE E92E H6 ?665 E@ 42== E96 G6E D49@@=] %96C6 H2D 2 E:>6 324< :? >J v@@5J62C 52JD H96? H6 H6C6 ?6IE 5@@C E@ 2 5@8 7@@5 A=2?E[ D@ :E >:89E 36 E:>6 E@ 42== :? D@>6 C6D@FC46D]”k^AmkAmp 76H BF:6E 9:?ED :?5:42E65 E92E s6?D>@C6 H2D E96 F?<?@H? pF3FC? 5@?@C]k^AmkAm“(6VC6 ?@E E2=<:?8 2?J D>24<[” s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “(6VC6 ;FDE E2=<:?8 724ED] %96D6 2C6 724ED] $@>63@5J E@=5 >6 E96 @E96C 52J[ H96? E92E pF3FC? 8C@FA[ 2== E9@D6 328D 7C@> pF3FC? D9@H65 FA[ E96J D2:5 H6 ?665 E@ 42== {2CCJ |@CC:D 2?5 =6E 9:> <?@H H92EVD 8@:?8 @?] p?5 x D2:5[ ‘(6==[ J@F 8@ 29625 2?5 42== {2CCJ |@CC:D 3642FD6 2D D@@? 2D J@F 42== {2CCJ |@CC:D[ xV> 8@??2 42== qCF46 !62C=]’Q k^AmkAmp3C2>[ 2? p=232>2 72?[ D2:5 E96J 92G6 2 A=2?]k^AmkAm“(6VC6 ECJ:?8 E@ 36 >@C6 DEC2E68:4 :? @FC A=2??:?8 96C6[” D96 D2:5] “(6VC6 8@:?8 E@ 4@>6 324< :? E96 7@FCE9 BF2CE6C[ 2?5 H6VC6 8@:?8 E@ 3FJ 42?D[ >@C6 D@ E92? 328D[ E@ >2<6 FA @FC A@:?E 5:776C6?46]”k^AmkAmp=@?8 H:E9 4:EJ 6>A=@J66D[ p=6I r:EJ C6D:56?ED 2C6 H6=4@>6 E@ 5@?2E6 E@ E96 5C:G6]k^AmkAm“(6 ?665 2== E96D6 p=232>2 72?D E@ 96=A FD @FE[” p3C2> D2:5] “%96J ?665 E@ DE6A FA 3642FD6 :EVD =@@<:?8 D25 @FE E96C6]”k^AmkAm$96 D2:5 7@C 2?J@?6 H9@ H2?E65 E@ 5@?2E6[ 3FE 5:5?’E H2?E E@ 5@ E96 D9@AA:?8[ p3C2> H@F=5 2446AE 42D9 2?5 D96 H@F=5 36 8=25 E@ 5@ E96 D9@AA:?8]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< E9:D 5C:G6 :D 9@?@C23=6[ 2?5 :E 5@6D?VE >2EE6C H96E96C J@FVC6 2? p=232>2 72?[ 2? pF3FC? 72?[ 2 wF?E:?8E@? r@==686 72?[ @C 2 y24<D@?G:==6 $E2E6 72?[ @C (:=542E 72?[ :E 5@6D?VE >2EE6C[” s6?D>@C6 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 H:??:?8 E62> H:== 36 2??@F?465 2E `` 2]>] uC:52J[ }@G] a_]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Auburn Alabama Iron Bowl Food Drive Charity Community Donation Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular HBS standout signs to play college softball Wildcats overcome rough start to down Spanish Fort ACPD and TCSO police reports Oct. 26-Nov. 4 Family-owned food truck plans to fill need Young Generals look to grow together this season Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 52° Cloudy64° / 37° 7 PM 51° 8 PM 49° 9 PM 48° 10 PM 47° 11 PM 46° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.