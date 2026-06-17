They say that the view looks better from the top. So when you climb up there, you'll more than likely meet Brynlee Alford.
Reliable, consistent and an ace; those are three words that exude what Alford has meant to the Horseshoe Bend softball team through her three-year career with the Generals. So much so, back in 2025, she was recognized as the best pitcher in all of Class 2A as a sophomore. And as a junior, well, not much changed — resulting in Alford being named the 2026 Class 2A Pitcher of the Year for the second year in a row in the Alabama Sports Writer Association All-State team. And for the cherry on top, Alford was also named a first-team pitcher, again for the second year in a row.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter,
Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
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