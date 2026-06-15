TCSO police reports June 6-11 TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Jun 15, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor’s Note: Tallapoosa Publishers Inc. reports these police incidents exactly as they are reported to us.Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDEC@?8myF?6 ``k^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm• tC:4 !FCE6C[ @7 t4=64E:4[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C 49:=5 DFAA@CE 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8myF?6 gk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• %C2G:D (:==:2>D[ @7 $62=6[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C AC@32E:@? C6G@42E:@?]k^AmkAm• y@D6A9 #6?62F[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? @FEDE2?5:?8 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C H2CC2?ED 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ H62C D276EJ 36=E 2?5 DFDA6?565 G69:4=6 C68:DEC2E:@?]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8myF?6 fk^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• vC68@CJ v@@5H:?[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 @? 2? @FEDE2?5:?8 H2CC2?E 7@C 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C 7@C 4@FCE C676CC2= C6G:6H]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8myF?6 ek^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm• #FDD6== q2==2C5[ @7 pF3FC?[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 5C:G:?8 F?56C E96 :?7=F6?46]k^AmkAm• #@56C:4< z6==6J[ @7 p=6I2?56C r:EJ[ H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C 49:=5 DFAA@CE 72:=FC6 E@ 2AA62C]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Department Arrest Warrant Police Report Driving Under The Influence Failure To Appear TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Summer EBT benefits coming Beach day close to home Kalib Spivey announces his college destination BRHS graduate earns Yale degree Board discusses changes to code of conduct Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 78° Cloudy82° / 70° 6 PM 77° 7 PM 76° 8 PM 74° 9 PM 74° 10 PM 73° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.