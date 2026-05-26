Featured Top Story Band room soon to be reality at Coosa Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email May 26, 2026 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Working out of a small outbuilding the past several years has been a challenge for the Coosa Central band.That’s about to change. Buy Now Central Coosa High School band members will have a new, larger band room to call home within the next year. Gwen Bishop / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%9FCD52J >@C?:?8[ r@@D2 r@F?EJ $49@@=D DFA6C:?E6?56?E s2G:5 $E@G6C =65 2 8C@F?53C62<:?8 46C6>@?J 2??@F?4:?8 E96 255:E:@? @7 2 C62= 32?5 C@@>]k^AmkAm“xV> G6CJ 6I4:E65 23@FE H92E H6VC6 23@FE E@ 5@ @G6C E96 ?6IE J62C[” $E@G6C D2:5] “x E9:?< :EVD D@>6E9:?8 E92EVD H2J @G6C5F6] %96D6 J@F?8 >6? 2?5 =25:6D 92G6 62C?65 E9:D @G6C E96 =2DE 4@FA=6 @7 J62CD]”k^AmkAmq2?5 5:C64E@C s2CJ== x?8C2> DA@<6 5FC:?8 E96 46C6>@?J 3FE H2D E@@ 6>@E:@?2= E@ DA62< 7@C =@?8]k^AmkAm“x 42?VE D2J >F49[ 3642FD6 x H:== 86E 6>@E:@?2=[ 3FE x H2?E E@ E92?< J@F 8FJD 7@C 2==@H:?8 >6 E9:D[” x?8C2> D2:5]k^AmkAm(2=E6C |4z66 @7 {2E92? |4z66 pC49:E64ED[ E96 56D:8?6CD @7 E96 255:E:@?[ D2:5 E96 32?5 C@@> H@F=5 2=D@ :?4=F56 2 DE@C> D96=E6C]k^AmkAm“xEVD 6I4:E:?8 7@C FD E@ 36 A2CE @7 E96 AC@8C6DD E92E E96 r@@D2 r@F?EJ D49@@= DJDE6> :D >2<:?8[” |4z66 D2:5] “~3G:@FD=J[ :EVD 2 32?5 C@@> … 2?5 |C] $E@G6C H2D :?D:DE6?E @? AC@G:5:?8 DE@C> D96=E6C DA246]”k^AmkAm|4z66 D2:5 E96 D96=E6C H@F=5 9@=5 FA E@ bd_ A6@A=6]k^AmkAm~FE @7 D:I 3:5D[ |4z66 D2:5 p=6I2?56C r:EJ 4@?EC24E@CD w6?56CD@? 2?5 r@<6C C646:G65 E96 =@H 3:5]k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 D4965F=65 E@ DE2CE E96 62C=J A2CE @7 yF?6[” 96 D2:5 “(6VC6 =@@<:?8 2E 23@FE 2? 6:89E E@ `_ >@?E9 4@?DECF4E:@? AC@;64E[ D@ 9@A67F==J >2J36 3J E96 6?5 @7 ?6IE D49@@= J62C H6V== 86E E@ FD6 E9:D 3F:=5:?8]”k^AmkAm|4z66 D2:5 E96 32?5 C@@> H@F=5 92G6 9:89 46:=:?8D 2?5 36 24@FDE:42==J EC62E65] $E@C286 DA246 7@C :?DECF>6?ED[ @77:46 DA246 2?5 2 C6DEC@@> 2C6 2=D@ :?4=F565]k^AmkAm“xEVD 366? D@>6E9:?8 H6 H2?E65 7@C 2 =@?8 E:>6[” $E@G6C D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Band Room Coosa Central Groundbreaking School Construction Band Director School Facility Music Storm Shelter Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City man arrested for trafficking marijuana City working to calm algae bloom Benjamin Russell graduation to be held inside ACPD and TCSO police reports May 12-18 Residents in Jackson’s Gap without water for 3 days Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° Cloudy76° / 69° 10 AM 77° 11 AM 80° 12 PM 82° 1 PM 82° 2 PM 82° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.