Board will follow districting policy Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Nov 18, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During its October work session, the Tallapoosa County Board of Education began discussion on ensuring students were attending the school in the district they live in.During Tuesday night’s November work session, the board further discussed the matter, deciding to enforce the board’s policy concerning residency. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ $49@@=D DFA6C:?E6?56?E r2D6J s2G:D AC6D6?E65 E96 3@2C5 H:E9 2 D2>A=6 ?@E:7:42E:@? E92E H@F=5 36 D6?E E@ 2== A2C6?ED :? E96 4@F?EJ]k^AmkAm“Wp7E6C E96J 2C6 ?@E:7:65X H6 H@F=5 H@C< @FE E96 =@8:DE:4D @7 9@H H6 :?E6?5 E@ :>A=6>6?E E9:D[” s2G:D D2:5] “(6 5@?’E 92G6 E96 A6CD@??6= :? A=246 2E E9:D A@:?E E@ 5@ 2 7F== a[g__ DEF56?E D62C49 … 3FE H6’G6 8@E E@ DE2CE D@>6H96C6]”k^AmkAmsFC:?8 ~4E@36C’D >66E:?8[ E96 3@2C5 5:D4FDD65 2 w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 $49@@= DEF56?E H9@D6 9@>6 H2D :? E96 s256G:==6 $49@@= 5:DEC:4E[ 3FE 72>:=J :D 3F:=5:?8 2 9@>6 :? E96 wq$ 5:DEC:4E]k^AmkAm“~FC CF=6 92D 366?[ 2?5 =:<6 x D2:5 x 6IA=2:?65 :? E96 6>2:= H9J E9:D @?6 D=:AA65 E9C@F89 — H6 925 2 ?6H 25>:?:DEC2E@C E92E :? 2 AC6G:@FD 5:DEC:4E E92E H2D 2==@H65[” s2G:D D2:5 5FC:?8 E96 ~4E@36C >66E:?8] “~FCD :D E92E E96 9@FD6 92D E@ 36 4@>A=6E65[ 2?5 J@FVG6 4=@D65 @? :E 2?5 >@G65 :?]”k^AmkAms2G:D E@=5 E96 3@2C5 96 925 ?@ E:>6 7C2>6 7@C H96? 2== DEF56?ED’ 255C6DD6D 4@F=5 36 C6G:6H65]k^AmkAm“xE’5 36 ?:46 E@ 92G6 D@>6 <:?5 @7 E:>6 7C2>6[ 3FE ;FDE DE2CE:?8 @? :E 2?5 86EE:?8 2 36EE6C 32C@>6E6C @7 H96C6 H6 2C6 …” 3@2C5 AC6D:56?E |:4926= r2CE6C D2:5] ”xE =@@<D =:<6 E96C6’D 366? 2 =@E E92E 92G6 >@G65 96C6 2?5 E96C6 H:E9@FE WFD 92G:?8X 2?J <?@H=6586 @7 D@>6 @7 E96>]”k^AmkAm%96 3@2C5 2=D@ 5:D4FDD65 492?8:?8 DEF56?ED’ 42=6?52C 52JD 7C@> `g_ E@ `ff]k^AmkAm{:D2 w@C?D3J[ H9@ 92?5=6D 2== E96 7656C2= AC@8C2>D 7@C %r$[ D2:5 ?@E @?=J 5@ DEF56?ED 92G6 2 46CE2:? ?F>36C @7 52JD E96J 2C6 C6BF:C65 E@ 2EE6?5 D49@@=[ 3FE >:?FE6D 2C6 2=D@ 4@F?E65] $96 D2:5 E96C6 2C6 6?@F89 >:?FE6D :? `ff 52JD E@ >66E 7656C2= C6BF:C6>6?ED]k^AmkAm%96 492?86 :D 36:?8 4@?D:56C65 5F6 E@ E96 6IEC2 A6CD@?2= 56G6=@A>6?E 4=2DD6D E62496CD 2C6 C6BF:C65 E@ 4@>A=6E6 2??F2==J]k^AmkAm“%96 E62496CD C6BF6DE65 E9:D[” s2G:D D2:5] “%96C6 H@F=5 36 ?@ 7:?2?4:2= :>A24E[ ?@ 92=7 52JD 2?5 ?@E 27764E @? 2EE6?52?46]”k^AmkAmw@C?D3J D2:5 E96 6IEC2 E9C66 52JD H:E9@FE DEF56?ED H@F=5 96=A E62496CD]k^AmkAm“xE’D 2 H:?^H:? 2?5 :E H:== ?@E 9FCE E96 DEF56?ED[” D96 D2:5] “x 766= =:<6 E9:D :D 2 8@@5 >@G6]”k^AmkAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 3@2C5ik^AmkAm• w62C5 7C@> 9F>2? C6D@FC46 5:C64E@C zC:DE:?2 |2E96HD @? E96 DE2E6 9:C:?8 AC@46DD6D] s2G:D C6BF6DE65 D96 6IA=2:? E96 AC@46DD :? 42D6 C6D:56?ED BF6DE:@?65 E96 3@2C5]k^AmkAm• w62C5 7C@> s2G:D 4@?46C?:?8 2? 6>A=@J66 H9@ 92D 366? F?56CA2:5] w6 D2:5 E96 ;@3 H2D 2 ?6H=J 4C62E65 A@D:E:@? 2E E96 E:>6[ D@ E96C6 H2D ?@ 2AAC@AC:2E6 D2=2CJ >2EC:I E@ A=246 E96 6>A=@J66 :?] s2G:D D2:5 E9:D :D 2 =@42==J 7F?565 A@D:E:@?[ D@ E96J H:== 92G6 E@ 7:8FC6 @FE 2 H2J E@ A2J E96 6>A=@J66 E96 324< A2J]k^AmkAm%96 3@2C5’D ?6IE >66E:?8 :D D4965F=65 7@C d A]>] %F6D52J[ }@G] `f[ :? E96 3@2C5 C@@>]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tallapoosa County Board Of Education School District Policy Student Residency Attendance Requirements Federal Education Requirements School Administration Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular HBS standout signs to play college softball Wildcats overcome rough start to down Spanish Fort ACPD, JGPD & TCSO police reports Nov. 2-10 Young Generals look to grow together this season Family-owned food truck plans to fill need Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 68° Cloudy69° / 46° 4 PM 66° 5 PM 63° 6 PM 60° 7 PM 58° 8 PM 57° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.