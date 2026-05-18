Featured Top Story Boat ramp restrooms closed again Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email May 18, 2026 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In October 2025 the restrooms at Alexander City Boat Ramp were closed due to vandalism. Buy Now In one week, Alexander City Parks and Recreation had to replace the sink in the restroom at the Alexander City Boat Ramp twice due to vandalism. Submitted / TPI In February, Alexander City Parks and Recreation completely repaired and refurbished the restrooms. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%9:D H66<[ A2C<D 2?5 C64 5:C64E@C y6C6>J !9:==:AD 92D 925 E@ 4=@D6 E96 C6DEC@@>D 282:?]k^AmkAm“%96J 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 36 =@4<65 FA 7@C 2 H9:=6[” 96 D2:5] “(6’C6 ?@E 4=@D:?8 E96> A6C>2?6?E=J[ E96J’C6 ;FDE 4=@D65 7@C ?@H]”k^AmkAmx? E96 A2DE H66<[ A2C<D 2?5 C64C62E:@? 925 :?DE2==65 2 ?6H D:?< 3FE H:E9:? 7@FC @C 7:G6 52JD :E 925 E@ 36 C6A=2465 282:?]k^AmkAm“xE H2D C:AA65 @77 E96 H2== 2?5 3C@<6?[” !9:==:AD D2:5] “xE’D Sc__ @C Sd__ E@ C6A=246 :E] %92E’D E2I A2J6C >@?6J 5@H? E96 5C2:?]”k^AmkAmp=@?8 H:E9 E96 56DECF4E:@? @7 E96 C6DEC@@>D[ 96 D2:5 A2C<D 2?5 C64C62E:@? >2:?E6?2?46 A6CD@??6= 2C6 DA6?5:?8 2 =@E @7 E:>6 A:4<:?8 FA EC2D9]k^AmkAm“%96C6’D EC2D9[ E96 E@:=6E A2A6C :D 36:?8 AF==65 @FE @7 E96 5:DA6?D6CD[” !9:==:AD D2:5] “(6 ;FDE <66A 92G:?8 AC@3=6>D E96C6]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 96 5@6D?’E 36=:6G6 :E’D E96 7:D96C>2? 42FD:?8 E96 AC@3=6>D]k^AmkAm“%96C6’D 2 =@E @7 A6@A=6 H9@ E2<6 42C6 @7 :E[” 96 D2:5] “xE’D E96 dT E92E’D CF:?:?8 :E 7@C 6G6CJ3@5J]”k^AmkAmp 42>6C2 DJDE6> H2D DFAA@D65 E@ 36 :?DE2==65 367@C6 E96 C6DEC@@>D H6C6 C6@A6?65 :? u63CF2CJ] %96 :?:E:2= D6E FA 7@C E96 42>6C2 DJDE6> :D 23@FE S`[d__[ 7@C>6C A2C<D 2?5 C64 5:C64E@C z2D6J z2D496< D2:5 :? 2 AC6G:@FD :?E6CG:6H[ H:E9 2 >@?E9=J 766 36EH66? Sc_\Sd_]k^AmkAm“%96C6’D ?@ C62D@? E@ DA6?5 E92E >@?6J :? E96 @77D62D@?[” z2D492< D2:5] “(6 H:== 92G6 2 D@=FE:@? :? A=246 3J DAC:?8]”k^AmkAmp?@E96C D276EJ >62DFC6 A2C<D 2?5 C64 AFE :? A=246 H96? :E C6@A6?65 =2DE E:>6 H2D =@4<:?8 E96 C6DEC@@>D 36EH66? 5FD< 2?5 52H?]k^AmkAm“xE’D 2 AF3=:4 A=246[” !9:==:AD D2:5] “(6 H2?E A6@A=6 E@ FD6 :E] tG6?EF2==J H6’== 4@>6 FA H:E9 2 D@=FE:@?]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vandalism Restroom Closure Alexander City Boat Ramp Public Facility Maintenance Community Issue Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Chimney Rock drowning victim identified Local lawyer arrested for shoplifting from Home Depot Alex City man dies in wreck ACPD and TCSO police reports May 4-14 Question of Stephens building ownership still unanswered Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° Mostly Cloudy87° / 65° 2 AM 69° 3 AM 67° 4 AM 67° 5 AM 66° 6 AM 65° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.