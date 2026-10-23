Featured Buying for Christmas? Buy 2 and gift the second Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Oct 23, 2026 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This will be the third year resident and business owner Anthony Thorn has conducted a Christmas toy drive through the Lake Martin Area United Way.Thorn is already busy looking for donations. A special event is being planned for those who donate to the Lake Martin Area United Way toy drive. Submitted / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“(6VC6 9@A:?8 WE@ 96=AX >2J36 d_ W49:=5C6?X[” 96 D2:5] “x7 H6 42? 86E A6@A=6 E@ 4@>6 :? 2?5 5@?2E6[ xVG6 E2=<65 E@ 2?5 <?@H 2 =@E >@C6 A6@A=6 ?@H[ D@ xV> 8@??2 D66 :7 E96JV== 3C:?8 2 E@J @C H92E6G6C]”k^AmkAm%9@C? E:6D E96 5@?2E:@?D :? H:E9 2 7F? 72>:=J 82E96C:?8]k^AmkAm“(6V== 92G6 $2?E2 r=2FD E96C6[ >2J36 6G6? E96 vC:?49 E9:D J62C[ 2?5 H6 92G6 A6@A=6 4@>6 :?[” 96 D2:5] “xEVD ;FDE 7F? 7@C E96 <:5D E@ :?E6C24E H:E9 $2?E2 r=2FD 2?5 D66 2== WE96 8:7EDX E96C6]”k^AmkAm%9@C? D2:5 96 5:5?’E C646:G6 2D >2?J 5@?2E:@?D =2DE J62C 2D E96 7:CDE J62C 96 4@@C5:?2E65 E96 6G6?E]k^AmkAm“x 5@?VE <?@H :7 >2?J A6@A=6 5:5?VE <?@H 23@FE :E @C H92E6G6C[” 96 D2:5]k^AmkAm%9@C? D2:5 96 2=D@ H2D?’E DFC6 :7 :E H2D E96 =@42E:@? @C E96 52J]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< H6VC6 8@:?8 E@ 92G6 :E 282:? 2E E96 &?:E65 (2J @77:46 5@H?E@H?[” 96 D2:5] “xEVD 2 =:EE=6 3:E >@C6 @7 2 4C@H565 A2C<:?8 A=246 :? E92E 2C62 E92? 2E E96 W{2<6 |2CE:?X x??@G2E:@? r6?E6C] (6 5:5 :E @? 2 |@?52J =2DE J62C 2?5 5:5?VE 92G6 DF446DD H:E9 :E] x E9:?< xV> 8@??2 5@ :E @? 2 uC:52J ?:89E]”k^AmkAm%9@C? D2:5 6G6CJE9:?8 5@?2E65 8@6D E@ E96 =:DE @7 49:=5C6? E96 {|p&( 92D]k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 96’D >@DE=J =@@<:?8 2E 8:7E :E6>D[ 3FE 4=@E96D 2C6 2AAC64:2E65 2D H6==[ 2=E9@F89 96 42?’E 8:G6 DA64:7:4 D:K6D]k^AmkAm“x 5@?VE 92G6 2 DA64:7:4 49:=5 :? >:?5[ C:89En” %9@C? D2:5] “$@ :E H@F=5 ;FDE 36 86?6C2= D:K6D 7@C <:5D[ 4=@E96D 2?5 DEF77 =:<6 E92E] %96J 42? W5@?2E6X E@JD[ 4=@E96D[ D@4<D[ D9@6D[ A2?ED[ @C H92E6G6C]”k^AmkAmw6 2=D@ D2:5 96 5@6D?’E 2D< A6@A=6 E@ 5@?2E6 >@?6J[ 3FE :7 C6D:56?ED H@F=5 C2E96C 5@ E92E[ E96J 42? 5@?2E6 5:C64E=J E@ {|p&( 2?5 ;FDE E6== E96> :E’D 7@C E96 r9C:DE>2D E@J 5@?2E:@?D]k^AmkAm%9@C? D2:5 96 5@6D?’E 92G6 2 52E6 @C E:>6 J6E 7@C E96 7F?5C2:D6C[ 3FE :E H:== 36 :? 62C=J s646>36C]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christmas Toy Drive Donation Charity Lake Martin Area United Way Fundraiser Santa Claus Community Event Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Dr. Jose Reyes out as superintendent after heated discussion, split vote 1 in custody, 1 wanted in shooting near Lake Martin Beach Club Gunshots fired near Lake Martin Beach Club Changes coming to old Russell complex City animal ordinances updated Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 76° 76° / 43° 4 PM 76° 5 PM 74° 6 PM 69° 7 PM 63° 8 PM 59° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.