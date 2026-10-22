Featured Top Story City animal ordinances updated Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Oct 22, 2026 Oct 22, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you live in Alex City and have livestock or fowl, there may be a few things you’ll need to do differentAt last week’s city council meeting, building official Aaron Gortney presented the council with updates to the city code regarding animals in the city limits. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmv@CE?6J E@@< E96 @C5:?2?46 FA E@ FA52E6 5F6 E@ E96 8C@HE9 @7 E96 4:EJ] w6 DE2CE65 3J =@@<:?8 2E @E96C 4:E:6D’ @C5:?2?46D 2?5 9:D 7:CDE 5C27E E92E 96 AC6D6?E65 23@FE 2 >@?E9 28@[ 96 2D<65 E96> E@ E23=6 E96 G@E6 3642FD6 D6G6C2= A6@A=6 5:5?’E =:<6 E96 492?86D 96 925 >256]k^Am kAm“x 925 2 >66E:?8 H:E9 2?:>2= 4@?EC@= 2?5 E96:C DFA6CG:D@C[” v@CE?6J D2:5] x D2E 5@H?] “x >6E H:E9 4:E:K6?D 2=@?8 E96 H2J 23@FE :E 2D H6==] %96J 92G6 =:G6DE@4< :? E96 4:EJ[ 2?5 E9:D 2==@HD E96 4:E:K6?D E@ DE:== 92G6 E96:C =:G6DE@4<]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E96 8@2= H2D E@ AC@E64E H92E H2D 2=C625J 96C6[ 3FE ?@E D=@H 8C@HE9]k^AmkAm“xE 5@6D?VE 9:?56C FD :? 8C@HE9 2?5 AC@A6CEJ G2=F6 6G2=F2E:@?D =2E6C 5@H? E96 C@25 H96? D@>63@5J 4@>6D 2?5 D2JD[ ‘w6J[ x H2?E E@ 3F:=5 2 b__ 9@>6 DF35:G:D:@? 96C6 FD:?8 @FC ?6H K@?:?8 =2HD]’”k^AmkAm%96 @C5:?2?46 E92E A6CE2:?D E@ 2?:>2=D :? E96 4:EJ =:>:ED C676CD E@ 7@H=[ DH:?6[ 42EE=6 2?5 9@CD6D]k^AmkAmr@?46C?:?8 7@H=[ E96 @C5:?2?46 DE2E6D E96 2?:>2=D 42??@E “4C62E6 2 AF3=:4 ?F:D2?46 @C E@ 2==@H DF49 7@H= E@ CF? 2E =2C86]”k^AmkAm~E96C =2HD :?4=F56 E96 AC@9:3:E:@? @7 C@@DE6CD :? C6D:56?E:2= ?6:893@C9@@5D F?=6DD E96J 2C6 9@FD65 @? >@C6 E92? D6G6? 24C6D[ A6?D >FDE 36 :? E96 324< J2C5 2?5 ?@ =6DD E92? bd 766E 7C@> 2== AC@A6CEJ =:?6D]k^AmkAm%96 D:K6 @7 E96 =@E 2=D@ 56E6C>:?6D 9@H >2?J 96?D 42? 36 9@FD65 E96C6] %96 @C5:?2?46 DE2E6D E92E 2 =@E =6DD E92? ½ 24C6 42? 4@?E2:? 2 >2I:>F> @7 D:I 96?D] %96 >2I:>F> ?F>36C @7 96?D :?4C62D6D 3J E96 D:K6 @7 E96 =@E]k^AmkAm%96 @C5:?2?46 DE2E6D E92E DH:?6 42??@E 36 <6AE :? E96 4:EJ =:>:ED F?=6DD E96 2?:>2= :D 2 ':6E?2>6D6 A@E\36==:65 A:8 E92E :D <6AE 2D 2 A6E] !@E\36==:65 A:8 @H?6CD 2C6 2=D@ C6BF:C65 E@ 92G6 2E =62DE @?6 24C6 @7 =2?5 2?5 E96 2?:>2= >FDE 36 :? 2? 6?4=@DFC6 2E 2== E:>6D] %96 6?4=@DFC6 2=D@ 92D E@ 36 2E =62DE `__ 766E 2H2J 7C@> 2?J C6D:56?46 @C AC@A6CEJ =:?6]k^AmkAm{2C86C =:G6DE@4<[ :?4=F5:?8 42EE=6[ 9@CD6D[ 5@?<6JD[ D966A[ @I6?[ 8@2ED 2?5 @E96C D:>:=2C 2?:>2=D ?@E @?=J 92G6 E@ 36 D:EF2E65 @? 2E =62DE @?6 24C6[ 56A6?5:?8 @? E96 =@42E:@?[ E96C6 >2J 2=C625J 36 K@?:?8 =2HD :? A=246 E92E H@F=5 C6DEC:4E =:G6DE@4< :? E92E 2C62]k^AmkAm%96 @C5:?2?46 DE2E6D “?@ =:G6DE@4< D92== 36 <6AE @? 2 A2C46= 4@?E2:?:?8 =6DD E92? @?6 24C6]” u@C >@C6 E92? @?6 2?:>2=[ E96C6 92D E@ 36 2? 24C6 7@C 6249]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 E92? `_ 24C6D[ 2? @H?6C 42? 92G6 FA E@ EH@ 2?:>2=D A6C 24C6[ @C “2E DF49 56?D:EJ 2D >2J @E96CH:D6 36 A6C>:EE65 @C C6BF:C65 3J 2AA=:423=6 &$sp DE2?52C5D” E96 @C5:?2?46 DE2E6D]k^AmkAm{:G6DE@4< 2=D@ 92G6 E@ 36 6?4=@D65] }@ =:G6DE@4< D92== 36 A6C>:EE65 E@ CF? 2E =2C86] k^AmkAmu@C C6D:56?ED H9@ @H? 7@H= @C =:G6DE@4<[ E96 @C5:?2?46 DE2E6D E92E E96 @H?6C H:== 92G6 D:I >@?E9D E@ 364@>6 4@>A=:2?E]k^AmkAm“(6 H@C<65 E@ 7:?5 2 4@>>@? 8C@F?5[” v@CE?6J D2:5]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Animal Ordinance Livestock Fowl City Council Zoning Laws Public Nuisance Property Value Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Dr. Jose Reyes out as superintendent after heated discussion, split vote 1 in custody, 1 wanted in shooting near Lake Martin Beach Club Gunshots fired near Lake Martin Beach Club Changes coming to old Russell complex City animal ordinances updated Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° Sunny72° / 43° 5 PM 70° 6 PM 65° 7 PM 60° 8 PM 57° 9 PM 55° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.