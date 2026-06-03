On the one hand, Leadership Lake Martin’s blue team chose an important and meaningful project as its class assignment and on the other hand, the members had a great time completing their project.

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Leadership Lake Martin's blue team decided to build Camp ASCCA new canoe racks for its community project.

LLM recently graduated around 21 community members from its annual nine-month program. Each class is separated into teams and each team has to complete a community project before graduation.