Featured Camp ASCCA gets new racks thanks to leadership team Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jun 3, 2026 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On the one hand, Leadership Lake Martin’s blue team chose an important and meaningful project as its class assignment and on the other hand, the members had a great time completing their project. Buy Now Leadership Lake Martin's blue team decided to build Camp ASCCA new canoe racks for its community project. Submitted / TPI LLM recently graduated around 21 community members from its annual nine-month program. Each class is separated into teams and each team has to complete a community project before graduation. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. 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