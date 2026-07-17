Featured City, county to participate in tax-free weekend Jul 17, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you’ve been putting off buying your child’s school supplies, now is the time to get ready.Alabama’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will be held this weekend, and both Alexander City and Tallapoosa County are participating. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m“pD 325 2D H6 ?665 E96 C6G6?F6[ H6 2=D@ C62=:K6 E92E H6 92G6 A6@A=6 H9@ D@>6E:>6D 92G6 ?665D[” p=6I r:EJ |2J@C |:<6 s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “%9:D @776CD E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ 7@C E96> E@ 3FJ 2?5 :E ?@E 36 D@ A2:?7F= 2?5 ?@E 36 DF49 2 5C2:? @? E96:C 244@F?ED 2?5 BF2=:EJ @7 =:76]”k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now different school supplies on a wooden table ROMAN kAmkDA2?m%96 E2I\7C66 H66<6?5 CF?D 7C@> `ai_` 2]>] uC:52J E9C@F89 >:5?:89E $F?52J 2?5 2AA=:6D E@ 46CE2:? 2AAC@G65 324<\E@\D49@@= :E6>D] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mxE6>D :?4=F56i k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m• r=@E9:?8 2?5 7@@EH62Ci S`de @C =6DD A6C :E6>k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m• r@>AFE6CDi $:?8=6 AFC492D6D FA E@ S`[`fbk^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m• $49@@= DFAA=:6D[ DF49 2D ?@E63@@<D[ A6?D 2?5 324<A24<Di &A E@ Sfg A6C :E6>k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m• q@@<Di Scf @C =6DD A6C 3@@<k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m• %6IE3@@<Di Sfg @C =6DD A6C 3@@<k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mrFDE@>6CD >2J DE:== D66 D@>6 D2=6D E2I6D 2AA=:65 E@ E96:C AFC492D6Dj 9@H6G6C[ DE2E6 2?5 =@42= D2=6D E2I H@?’E 36 :?4=F565]k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Trafficking suspect caught ‘wet handed,’ police say 2 Alex City residents arrested for trafficking drugs Mayor moving forward with center of excellence plan Preyear announces commitment to Alabama Only 3 Flock cameras in area Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 85° Cloudy88° / 73° 6 PM 85° 7 PM 82° 8 PM 80° 9 PM 78° 10 PM 77° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.