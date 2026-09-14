A snag with the City of Alexander City’s 2024 audit will throw the plan to be caught up in January 2027 off a few months.

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Alexander City finance director Romy Stamps has been working hard with auditors to complete the city’s 2024 audit.

Alexander City Mayor Mike Densmore announced at the council meeting Tuesday night the auditors have found an issue with the 2024 city audit.

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