Featured Top Story City hits snag in catching up audits Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Sep 14, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A snag with the City of Alexander City’s 2024 audit will throw the plan to be caught up in January 2027 off a few months. Buy Now Alexander City finance director Romy Stamps has been working hard with auditors to complete the city’s 2024 audit. File / TPI Alexander City Mayor Mike Densmore announced at the council meeting Tuesday night the auditors have found an issue with the 2024 city audit. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm“xV5 C2E96C E2<6 2 362E:?8 E92? DE2?5 96C6 E@?:89E 2?5 E6== J@F[ H6 8@E 2 D?28 H:E9 E92E ’ac 2F5:E[” s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “(6VG6 366? H@C<:?8 @? :E[ 3FE :EVD 2 AC6EEJ D6C:@FD D?28[ 2?5 H6 >2J 36 EH@ >@?E9D 56=2J65 :? 92G:?8 E@ 8@ 324< E9C@F89 2?5 H@C< E9C@F89 E96 ’ac 2F5:E]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 E96 a_ac 2F5:E :D 2? :>A@CE2?E A2CE @7 E96 4:EJ >@G:?8 7@CH2C5]k^AmkAm“tG6CJ 7:?2?4:2= 8C@FA H6 >66E[ 36 :E 3@?5D[ 36 :E 8C2?ED[ 36 :E 32?<D[ E96 7:CDE E9:?8 E96J D2J :D ‘(96? J@F 86E E92E ’ac 2F5:E 369:?5 J@F[ E96? H6 42? 8@ E@ H@C< @? 3@?5D 2?5 6G6CJE9:?8 6=D6[’” s6?D>@C6 D2:5]k^AmkAms6?D>@C6 D2:5 7:?2?46 5:C64E@C #@>J $E2>AD 2?5 96C 56A2CE>6?E 92G6 366? H@C<:?8 92C5 E@ 7:?5 E96 :DDF6]k^AmkAm“#@>J 2?5 x 92G6 E2=<65 23@FE E9:D 6G6CJ 52J 7@C 2 =@?8 E:>6[ 2?5 H6VC6 ?@E DFC6 WH92E E96 :DDF6 :DX[” 96 D2:5] “(6 4@F?E65 2E =62DE 6:89E @C `_ E:>6D H96? H6 E9@F89E H6 7@F?5 E96 AC@3=6>[ 2?5 H6 D6?E :E E@ E96 r!p 7:C> E92EVD 5@:?8 E96 C64@?4:=:2E:@?[ 86EE:?8 C625J 7@C E96 D:8?2EFC6[ 2?5 E96J 92G6 D6?E :E 324< 6G6CJ E:>6]”k^AmkAms6?D>@C6 D2:5 E96J 2C6 324<EC24<:?8 282:? E@ $6AE6>36C @7 a_ab 2?5 8@:?8 E9C@F89 E96 6?E:C6 a_ac 7:D42= J62C E@ D66 :7 E96J 42? 7:?5 E96 :DDF6 E96 2F5:E@CD 2C6 E2=<:?8 23@FE]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D 8@:?8 E@ >62? :?DE625 @7 92G:?8 E96 2F5:ED 369:?5 FD 3J E96 6?5 @7 E9:D 42=6?52C J62C[ :EVD AC@323=J 8@:?8 E@ 36 62C=J DAC:?8[” 96 D2:5] “%H@ >@?E9D 56=2J65 2E E96 >@DE :D H92E H6 E9:?< H6’== 36 56=2J65[ 3FE E92E EH@ >@?E9D AFED FD :?E@ E96 DAC:?8 :?DE625 @7 y2?F2CJ]”k^AmkAmp=E9@F89 s6?D>@C6 :D?’E 92AAJ 23@FE E96 56=2J[ 96 D2:5 42E49:?8 E96 2F5:ED :D :>A@CE2?E]k^AmkAm“xEVD ?@E A=62D2?E 7@C 2?J3@5J[ 3FE 86EE:?8 E9@D6 2F5:ED 369:?5 FD :D 2 >FDE[” 96 D2:5] “xE 925?VE 366? 5@?6 :? 564256D[ 2?5 H6 8@E E@ 86E E96> 42F89E FA]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Audit Delay Alexander City City Council Financial Reconciliation Fiscal Year 2024 Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Traffic stop nets drug arrests Closed school to receive help from county commission MOVING FORWARD: Holiday Inn project finds new builder From New York to Alexander City: Newest martial arts academy has global ambitions ACPD, JGPD and TCSO police reports Aug. 17-30 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 93° Sunny93° / 70° 5 PM 92° 6 PM 90° 7 PM 86° 8 PM 82° 9 PM 79° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.