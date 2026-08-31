Plans are almost finalized for a local event preferred by outdoorsmen.

The Alexander City Kiwanis Club 20th annual sporting clay competition is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, at Five Star Preserve and club membership is excited about the event’s anniversary.

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Now in its 20th year, the Alexander City Kiwanis Club’s sporting clay competition is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Five Star Preserve.