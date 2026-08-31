Featured Clay shoot celebrates 20th anniversary Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Aug 31, 2026 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Plans are almost finalized for a local event preferred by outdoorsmen.The Alexander City Kiwanis Club 20th annual sporting clay competition is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, at Five Star Preserve and club membership is excited about the event’s anniversary. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmqFE E96 @C:8:?2= 4=2J D9@@E 5:5?’E 6G6? 368:? H:E9 E96 z:H2?:D]k^Am Buy Now Now in its 20th year, the Alexander City Kiwanis Club’s sporting clay competition is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Five Star Preserve. File / TPI kAm“%96 H2J :E DE2CE65 324< :? a__d[ x H2D @? Wp=6I2?56C r:EJ r92>36C @7 r@>>6C46X 3@2C5 2?5 W7@C>6C 492>36C 5:C64E@CX $FD2? u@J 564:565 E@ AFE @? E96 6G6?E 2E E96? u:G6 $E2C !=2?E2E:@?[” z:H2?:D >6>36C 2?5 4=2J D9@@E @C82?:K6C !9:= q=2D:?82>6 D2:5] “(6 <:4<65 :E 2C@F?5 2?5 564:565 H6 H2?E65 E@ 5@ 2 3:8 3=@H@FE] (6 925 2 D<66E D9@@E[ 7:D9:?8 E@FC?2>6?E[ qq"[ 2 32?5[ D@=5 E:4<6ED] %92E’D 9@H :E DE2CE65]”k^AmkAmw6 D2:5 27E6C E96 a__d 6G6?E[ E96 492>36C 564:565 E@ >2<6 :E 2 D>2==6C 6G6?E E92E 5:5?’E :?4=F56 4=2J D9@@E:?8]k^AmkAm“q=2:?6 %92CA6[ H9@ H2D E96 86?6C2= >2?286C W@7 u:G6 $E2CX 2E E96 E:>6[ H2D :? z:H2?:D[” q=2D:?8C2>6 D2:5] “w6 D2:5 :7 z:H2?:D H2?E65 E@ 5@ 2 D<66E D9@@E[ H6 4@F=5 4@?E:?F6 :E 2E u:G6 $E2C] z:?5?6DD :D 9@H H6 DE2CE65 E96 4@>A6E:E:@?]”k^AmkAmp?5 H9:=6 E96 6G6?E :D 2 >2;@C 7F?5C2:D6C 7@C E96 =@42= z:H2?:D 4=F3[ :E’D 8C@H? E@ 36 >@C6 E92? ;FDE 2? 6G6?E]k^AmkAm“~FC ;@FC?6J DE2CE65 :? a__e 2?5 H6 5:5?’E 92G6 2 4=F6 9@H =@?8 :E H@F=5 CF?[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5] “%9:?8D 92G6 492?865j :E 92D 4@?E:?F65 E@ 6G@=G6] u:G6 $E2C 4C62E65 2 4@>A6E:E:G6 D9@@E:?8 4@FCD6 — E92E’D H96? E96 4@>A6E:E:@? 8@E C62==J A@AF=2C]”k^AmkAm%96 4@>A6E:E:@? 4@?D:DED @7 2?JH96C6 7C@> `a E@ `d 7@FC\>2? E62>D] $96==D 2C6 AC@G:565 E@ E96 E62>D 7C66 @7 492C86] %96 A2DE D6G6C2= J62CD[ E96 z:H2?:D 92G6 366? =F4<J :? E92E 2 DA@?D@C 92D 5@?2E65 E96 D96==D]k^AmkAm%96 4@FCD6 4@?D:DED @7 `a DE2E:@?D[ E9@F89E7F==J A=2465 @? u:G6 $E2C !=2?E2E:@?D 24C6286] t249 D9@@E6C 86ED 2 492?46 2E 6249 DE2E:@? 2?5 86ED 2 E@E2= @7 `__ D9@ED A6C A6CD@?]k^AmkAmpE E96 6?5 @7 E96 4@>A6E:E:@?[ 2 32C364F6 >62= :D D6CG65]k^AmkAm“u:G6 $E2C :D 2 8C62E G6?F6[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5] “W%96 A2CE?6CD9:AX :D 2 H:?\H:? 7@C FD] xE’D 366? 2 8C62E 7C:6?5D9:A 2?5 ;@:?E AC@;64E 36EH66? u:G6 $E2C !C6D6CG6D 2?5 E96 z:H2?:D]”k^AmkAmtG6? E9@F89 E96 6G6?E :D 7F? 7@C 2EE6?566D[ :E 5@6D?’E E2<6 2H2J 7C@> E96 724E E92E E9:D :D 2 7F?5C2:D6C]k^AmkAm“xE :D 2 G6CJ C6=2I:?8 27E6C?@@?[” 96 D2:5] “$@>6 DA@?D@CD 92G6 366? H:E9 FD D:?46 E96 @C:8:?2E:@? @7 E96 4@>A6E:E:@?] $@>6 42== 2?5 D2J ‘(96? 2C6 J@F 8@:?8 E@ 92G6 E96 D9@@En’”k^AmkAm%@ D:8? FA 2 E62>[ 4@?E24E q=2D:?82>6 2E ade\b_f\c__c] p 7@FC\>2? E62> :D Sg__[ 2 92=7\E62> :D Sc__ 2?5 :?5:G:5F2= 6?ECJ :D Sa__] x?5:G:5F2=D H:== 36 2DD:8?65 E@ @A6? DA@ED @? :?4@>A=6E6 E62>D] $A@?D@CD9:AD 2C6 E96 D2>6 AC:46 H:E9 E96 6I46AE:@? @7 DA@?D@C:?8 2? :?5:G:5F2= D9@@E:?8 DE2E:@?[ H9:49 :D Sad_] k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Clay Shoot Sporting Clays Kiwanis Club Fundraiser Five Star Preserve Community Event Shooting Competition Outdoorsmen Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Murder suspect turns himself in WANTED: Alex City PD searching for alleged murder suspect Local man killed from gunshot Young honored with naming of road Holiday Inn Express construction at standstill Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 73° Clear93° / 73° 6 AM 73° 7 AM 73° 8 AM 77° 9 AM 81° 10 AM 85° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.