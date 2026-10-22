Two years ago, Horseshoe Bend broke its playoff skid.

One year ago, Central Coosa broke its own playoff drought.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI Central Coosa's Braylon Murray (13) and the Cougars aim to end Region 4 play on a high note against Horseshoe Bend. The Generals are 0-6 in region play so far.
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Samuel Higgs / TPI Horseshoe Bend's Jady Long (7) and the Generals are still in search of their first win of the season. Horseshoe Bend hosts central Coosa for the Class 2A Region 4 finale.