During the Alexander City City Council’s regular meeting Sept. 8, the council decided to not go forward with newly appointed city attorney Thomas Goree Jr.’s contract.

The decision came about after District 2 council member Bill Young questioned the use of the word ‘retainer’ in the city’s contract with Goree, as well as the amount the city would pay him.

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Thomas Goree Jr.