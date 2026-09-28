Featured Top Story Council agrees to contract with attorney Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Sep 28, 2026 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During the Alexander City City Council’s regular meeting Sept. 8, the council decided to not go forward with newly appointed city attorney Thomas Goree Jr.’s contract.The decision came about after District 2 council member Bill Young questioned the use of the word ‘retainer’ in the city’s contract with Goree, as well as the amount the city would pay him. Buy Now Thomas Goree Jr. File / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmsFC:?8 |@?52J ?:89E’D >66E:?8[ *@F?8 282:? >6?E:@?65 C6E2:?6C[ 3FE :E H2D A@:?E65 @FE E@ 9:> E96 ?6H 4@?EC24E FD65 E96 H@C5:?8 7=2E 766]k^AmkAm*@F?8 2=D@ H2D ?@E 92AAJ H:E9 E96 >@?E9=J @C 9@FC=J C2E6D]k^AmkAm“x H@F=5 =:<6 E@ >2<6 2? 2>6?5>6?E E92E H6 492?86 E96 9@FC=J C2E6 E@ Saad 2? 9@FC[ H9:49 H@F=5 E96? E2<6 E92E >@?E9=J C6E2:?6C … H6 492?86 E92E @?6 E@ Sa[ad_ 2 >@?E9[” 96 D2:5] “x E9:?< E92EVD 72:C … x E9:?< E92E E9:D ?665D E@ 36 72:C E@ E96 2EE@C?6J] qFE x 2=D@ E9:?< :E ?665D E@ 36 72:C E@ E96 4:EJ H96? H6VC6 DA6?5:?8 E2IA2J6C 5@==2CD]”k^AmkAm*@F?8 AC6D6?E65 2 =:DE @7 `d 4:E:6D 2?5 H92E E9@D6 >F?:4:A2=:E:6D A2J E96:C 2EE@C?6JD] w6 D2:5 p=6I r:EJ’D AC@A@D65 4@?EC24E H2D 9:896C]k^AmkAmp=6I2?56C r:EJ |2J@C |:<6 s6?D>@C6 D2:5 E92E H2D?’E E96 D2>6 7:?5:?8D 2D E96 ?F>36CD 96 D2H]k^AmkAmq@E9 4:EJ 4=6C< $E6A92?:6 $@FE96C=2?5 2?5 9F>2? C6D@FC46 5:C64E@C zC:DE:? y@:?6C C6D62C4965 2EE@C?6J 766D :? p=232>2 2?5 7@F?5 6G6CJE9:?8 C2?8:?8 7C@> S`g[___ 2 >@?E9 E@ Sb__ 2 >@?E9]k^AmkAmx? E96 @C:8:?2= 28C66>6?E[ v@C66 H2D E@ C646:G6 Sa[d__ 2 >@?E9 2?5 Sad_ 2? 9@FC 7@C 2?J 255:E:@?2= H@C<]k^AmkAm“%92E :D ?@E @FE @7 E96 C62D@?23=6 C2?86[” s6?D>@C6 D2:5] “x7 J@F =@@< 2E E96 7=2E 766[ … H6 <?6H H6 925 2 EC2:?:?8 4FCG6 2?5 D@ H6 567:?65 E96 H@C<] xE 5@6D?VE >2EE6C H96E96C E92E A2CE @7 E96 4@?EC24E E2<6D Wv@C66X `_ 9@FCD E@ 5@] x7 :E E2<6D b_ 9@FCD[ :EVD DE:== WE96 D2>6 2>@F?EX 7@C E92E H@C< E92EVD 567:?65 :? E96 5@4F>6?E] p?JE9:?8 @FED:56 E96 D4@A6 @7 E92E 567:?65 H@C< H@F=5 36 2E H92E6G6C 9@FC=J C2E6 J@F 56E6C>:?6 :E E@ 36 2D 4@F?4:=]”k^AmkAm%96 4@?EC24E 567:?6D v@C66’D C6DA@?D:3:=:E:6D E@ :?4=F56 2EE6?5:?8 6G6CJ 4@F?4:= >66E:?8 2?5 2== H@C< D6DD:@?D[ AC6\C625 2?5 2?5 A6CFD6 2== E96 5@4F>6?ED 367@C6 AC6D6?E65 E@ E96 4@F?4:=[ @?8@:?8 @A6C2E:@?D 7C@> @FC 56A2CE>6?E 9625D[ E96 >2J@C[ E96 4:EJ 4=6C< 2?5 E96 49:67 7:?2?4:2= @77:46C[ s6?D>@C6 D2:5]k^AmkAm%96 4:EJ’D AC6G:@FD 2EE@C?6J[ {2C<:? #25?6J[ 5:5 ?@E 92G6 E96 D2>6 28C66>6?E[ 96 D2:5[ @?6 5:776C6?46 36:?8 #25?6J H2D ?@E C6BF:C65 E@ 36 2E 6G6CJ 4@F?4:= >66E:?8]k^AmkAm*@F?8 >256 9:D C64@>>6?52E:@? 7@C Sa[ad_ A6C >@?E9 2?5 Saad A6C 9@FC — 3FE E96 >@E:@? 72:=65]k^AmkAms:DEC:4E c 4@F?4:= >6>36C z6==J (2=5C@A EC:65 2 4@>AC@>:D6 2E Sa[d__ 2 >@?E9 2?5 Saad 2? 9@FC[ 3FE E92E >@E:@? 72:=65 2D H6==]k^AmkAms:DEC:4E ` 4@F?4:= >6>36C yF=:6 v@C66 E@=5 E96 4@F?4:= >6>36CD E96J ?66565 E@ <66A E96 766D :? A6CDA64E:G6]k^AmkAm“%@ AFE :E :? A6CDA64E:G6[ E92E =2?5 DFCG6J E92E H6 5:5 @? v2DE@? #@25[ H6 H6C6 A2J:?8 2 =2?5 DFCG6J@C Sac_ 7@C =2?5 DFCG6JD[” v@C66 D2:5] “p?5 Sc__ 2? 9@FC 7@C =682= E6DE:>@?J] %@ >6[ J@F H@F=5 E9:?< E92E D@>63@5J E92E 92D 8@?6 E@ D49@@= E@ 36 2 =2HJ6C 56D6CG6D >@C6 E92? 2 =2?5 DFCG6J@C]”k^AmkAm$96 E96? C64@>>6?565 =62G:?8 E96 766 2E E96 @C:8:?2= Sa[d__ 2 >@?E9[ Sad_ 6249 255:E:@?2= 9@FC[ H9:49 A2DD65 c\a] *@F?8 2?5 s:DEC:4E e 4@F?4:= >6>36C |:<6 {F42D G@E65 ?@]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alexander City City Council Attorney Contract Legal Fees Flat Fee Municipal Attorney Council Meeting Contract Negotiation Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Councilor Young denies BOE accusations Preplanned littering in New Site a nuisance District 6 residents get city update 70 wins, 75 games: BRHS’ Kirk Johnson has built a resume few can match 3 statewide amendments affect schools Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 58° Clear84° / 53° 1 AM 57° 2 AM 56° 3 AM 55° 4 AM 55° 5 AM 54° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.