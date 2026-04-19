County administrator announces leave Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Apr 19, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Coosa County administrator Amy Gilliland formally announced Tuesday’s commission meeting would be her last.Gilliland had announced she was leaving her position last year and the job was posted in March. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm$96 92D E2<6? E96 A@D:E:@? 2D 25>:?:DEC2E@C 7@C %2==25682 r@F?EJ]k^Am kAm“x’G6 =62C?65 2 =@E[” v:==:=2?5 D2:5] “x 92G6 >256 2 =@E @7 4=@D6 4@F?EJ 7C:6?5D] x’> 2 r@@D2 r@F?EJ 8:C= 2?5 2=H2JD H:== 36 @?6]”k^AmkAm$96 E@=5 E96 4@>>:DD:@? 2?5 E9@D6 :? 2EE6?52?46 2E E96 >66E:?8 D96 H2D?’E >@G:?8 7C@> E96 4@F?EJ 2?5 H@F=5 36 2G2:=23=6 :7 2?J@?6 ?66565 96C]k^AmkAmp55:E:@?2==J[ r@@D2 C6D:56?E |@CC:D vC66? :?7@C>65 E96 4@>>:DD:@? 23@FE E96 4@?5:E:@? @7 v=2DD !@:?E #@25] vC66? D2:5 >@DE @7 E96 A@E9@=6D H6C6 7:==65 @? |@?52J[ 3FE E96 C@25 ?665D C6A2G:?8]k^AmkAm“xE 92D?’E 366? A2G65 D:?46 E96 `hh_D H96? :E H2D 3F:=E[” 96 D2:5] “x ;FDE H2?E E@ 86E :E @? E96 =:DE]”k^AmkAmt?8:?66C %25 t2D@? qJH2E6C #@25 ?66565 C6A2:C:?8 2D H6==]k^AmkAm“%96 @?=J H2J E@ 7:I E96> :D E@ A=@H E96 DFC7246 2?5 D6E :E 324< 5@H?[” t2D@? D2:5]k^AmkAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@>>:DD:@?ik^AmkAm• #6EC@24E:G6=J 2AAC@G65 $96C:77 |:4926= w@H6== E@ 2AA=J 7@C 2 u:C69@FD6 $F3D 8C2?E] %96 8C2?E H2D 5F6 pAC:= e 2?5 4@F=5 3C:?8 E96 4@F?EJ FA E@ Sc_[___]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 DFCA=FD:?8 2 a_ad 5F>A ECF4<] t2D@? D2:5 E9:D H2D ?@C>2= AC@465FC6 D:?46 E96 4@F?EJ 3682? C@E2E:?8 G69:4=6D 6G6CJ EH@ J62CD] t2D@? D2:5 E96 >@?6J 7C@> E96 D2=6 @7 E96 ECF4< H@F=5 8@ E@H2C5D 2 ?6H @?6]k^AmkAm• pH2C565 2 3:5 E@ v2CJ x?8C2> vC25:?8 2?5 !2G:?8 7@C Sacd[dbc]fd 7@C 2 AC@;64E E92E :?4=F56D A2G:?8 D6G6C2= C@25D :? z6==JE@?] %9:D AC@;64E :?4=F56D 3@E9 u:C69@FD6 #@25 2?5 r@F?EJ #@25 d_] q642FD6 E96 C@25D 2C6 :? E96 z6==JE@? ;FC:D5:4E:@?[ E96 E@H? 92D 28C665 E@ A2J S`cd[___ 2D :ED D92C6 H:E9 E96 C6DE @7 E96 7F?5:?8 4@>:?8 7C@> E96 #63F:=5 p=232>2 82D E2I 7F?5D]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 E96 AFC492D6 @7 a u`d_ 6IE6?565 423 ECF4<D 7C@> E96 4@F?EJ’D C@25 56A2CE>6?E 7@C FD6 :? E96 >2:?E6?2?46 56A2CE>6?E 2?5 E96 =2?57:==]k^AmkAm• pAAC@G65 2 C6D@=FE:@? 9@?@C:?8 E96 =:76 @7 |2CE92 p?? q6=D92H #:EE>2?[ 2 =@?8\E:>6 65F42E@C 2?5 G@=F?E66C :? r@@D2 r@F?EJ]k^AmkAm• w62C5 7C@> t>6C86?4J |2?286>6?E $6CG:46D 5:C64E@C w@==:6 ~D3@FC? @? E96 FA52E65 $E2?52C5D @7 ~A6C2E:@? 2?5 5:D4:A=:?6 A@=:4J 7@C E96 t|$ 56A2CE>6?E]k^AmkAm%96 r@@D2 r@F?EJ r@>>:DD:@?’D ?6IE D4965F=65 >66E:?8 :D D4965F=65 7@C h 2]>][ %F6D52J[ |2J `a[ :? E96 4@F?EJ 4@FCE9@FD6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coosa County Amy Gilliland County Administrator County Commission Road Maintenance Public Works Martha Ann Belshaw Rittman Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING: State champ coach tabbed to be Horseshoe Bend’s next BOE member to be selected next week Hwy. 63 set to reopen by end of summer Statewide fire alert issued Morgan makes his impact felt at A-Day Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 65° Sunny65° / 49° 6 PM 64° 7 PM 61° 8 PM 56° 9 PM 54° 10 PM 53° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.