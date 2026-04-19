Featured County VFDs receive grant TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Apr 19, 2026 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Tallapoosa County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments received a Coosa Valley Rural Community and Development grant, giving each department in the association a lot of new equipment. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmt249 'us C646:G65 2 $E:9= q#g__) 324<A24< 3=@H6C[ 2 $E:9= |$ af` a_Q u2C> q@DD 492:?D2H[ @?6 DA2C6 492:?D2H 492:?[ E9C66 492:?D2H 7:=6D[ @?6 42? @7 >:I65 82D 2?5 @?6 82==@? @7 492:?D2H 32C @:=]k^AmkAm%96D6 E@@=D H:== >2<6 2 5:C64E :>A24E :? E96 7:6=5[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 u2463@@< A@DE 3J E96 2DD@4:2E:@?] %96 324<A24< 3=@H6CD 92G6 AC@G6? E@ 36 6IEC6>6=J 67764E:G6 5FC:?8 H:=5=2?5 7:C6 @A6C2E:@?D[ 96=A:?8 4C62E6 7:C6 3C62<D 2?5 :>AC@G6 DFAAC6DD:@? 677@CED] %96 492:?D2HD H:== A=2J 2 G:E2= C@=6 :? C6DA@?5:?8 E@ DE@C> 52>286[ 4=62C:?8 5@H?65 EC66D 2?5 <66A:?8 C@25H2JD D276 7@C 4@>>F?:E:6D 24C@DD E96 4@F?EJk^Am kAmtBF2==J :>A@CE2?E[ 92G:?8 DE2?52C5:K65 6BF:A>6?E 24C@DD 56A2CE>6?ED DEC6?8E96?D 2FE@>2E:4 2:5 2?5 >FEF2= 2:5 C6DA@?D6D] (96? 7:C67:89E6CD @A6C2E6 H:E9 72>:=:2C E@@=D[ :E :?4C62D6D 677:4:6?4J[ 4@@C5:?2E:@? 2?5 @G6C2== D276EJ @? D46?6[ E96 A@DE DE2E65]k^AmkAm{2DE H66<[ #6A] t5 ~=:G6C ;@:?65 C6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 7C@> `b @7 E96 `c G@=F?E66C 7:C6 56A2CE>6?ED 2E s256G:==6 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 2D 6249 56A2CE>6?E H2D AC6D6?E65 H:E9 6DD6?E:2= 6BF:A>6?E AFC492D65 H:E9 E96 8C2?E]k^AmkAmr%t ~FE5@@CD :? |@?E8@>6CJ 2?5 #FDD6== qF:=5:?8 $FAA=J :? s256G:==6 A2CE?6C65 H:E9 E96 2DD@4:2E:@? E@ 96=A 7:== E96 8C2?E] k^AmkAms6A2CE>6?ED C6AC6D6?E65 :? E96 8C2?E :?4=F56 qFEEDE@? '@=F?E66C u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E[ r2>A w:== 'us[ s256G:==6 u:C6[ t28=6 rC66< 'us[ w24<?6JG:==6 '@=F?E66C u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E[ y24<D@?’D v2A 'us[ }6H $:E6 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E[ s2G:DE@? 'us[ !246VD !@:?E '@=F?E66C u:C6 2?5 #6D4F6[ ~FCE@H? 'us[ #66=E@H? 'us[ $E:==H2E6CD '@=F?E66C u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 2?5 #6D4F6[ r:EJ @7 %2==2DD66 u:C6 s6A2CE>6?E 2?5 &?:@? '@=F?E66C u:C6 U2>Aj #6D4F6]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Grant Tallapoosa County Volunteer Fire Department Firefighting Equipment Chainsaw Storm Response Wildland Fire Community Safety TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING: State champ coach tabbed to be Horseshoe Bend’s next BOE member to be selected next week Hwy. 63 set to reopen by end of summer Statewide fire alert issued Morgan makes his impact felt at A-Day Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 65° Sunny65° / 49° 6 PM 64° 7 PM 61° 8 PM 56° 9 PM 54° 10 PM 53° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.