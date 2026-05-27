Featured Top Story Family of woman killed in Tuscaloosa files lawsuit Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email May 27, 2026 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It’s been nearly eight months since Megan Giles, 19, of Jackson’s Gap, was killed as she was crossing the street in Tuscaloosa, but Giles’ family isn’t giving up on getting her justice.According to court documents, David Giles has filed a lawsuit against Heather Lea Shambry in a wrongful death suit, which was filed May 18. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?m%96 =2HDF:E D2JD v:=6D H2D “=2H7F==J H2=<:?8 H:E9:? E96 4C@DDH2=< H:E9 2 A656DEC:2? D:8?2= H96? W$92>3CJX @A6C2E:?8 2 a__d %@J@E2 r2>CJ )$t H6DE3@F?5 @? y24< (2C?6C !2C<H2J 6?E6C65 E96 :?E6CD64E:@? 282:?DE 2 C65 EC277:4 D:8?2= 2?5 DECF4< Wv:=6DX] %C277:4 42>6C2 G:56@ 42AEFC65 E96 4@==:D:@?]Q k^DA2?mk^Am kAmkDA2?m%96C6 2C6 EH@ 4@F?ED 2DD@4:2E65 H:E9 E96 =2HDF:E — @?6 7@C HC@?87F= 562E9 5F6 E@ ?68=:86?46 2?5 @?6 7@C HC@?87F= 562E9 5F6 E@ H2?E@??6DD] k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx? E96 ?68=:86?46 4=2:>[ 4@FCE C64@C5D 244FD6 $92>3CJ @7 92G:?8 “3C624965 96C 5FE:6D[ :?4=F5:?8 3FE ?@E =:>:E65 E@i 6?E6C:?8 E96 :?E6CD64E:@? 282:?DE 2 C65 D:8?2=j 72:=:?8 E@ J:6=5 E@ 2 A656DEC:2? =2H7F==J H:E9:? 2 4C@DDH2=<j 72:=:?8 E@ <66A 2 AC@A6C =@@<@FEj 72:=:?8 E@ >2:?E2:? 4@?EC@=j 72:=:?8 E@ 2AA=J 3C2<6Dj 2?5 @E96CH:D6 72:=:?8 E@ FD6 5F6 42C6]” k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mx? E96 H2?E@??6DD 4=2:>[ 4@FCE C64@C5D 244FD6 E96 5676?52?E @7 24E:?8 “H2?E@?=J 3J 4@?D4:@FD=J 6?E6C:?8 2 D:8?2=:K65 :?E6CD64E:@? 282:?DE 2 C65 =:89E 2?5 3J @E96CH:D6 @A6C2E:?8 96C G69:4=6 H:E9 C64<=6DD 5:DC682C5 7@C E96 D276EJ @7 A656DEC:2?D :? 2 4@CC:5@C <?@H? 7@C D:8?:7:42?E A656DEC:2? 2?5 3:4J4=6 24E:G:EJ ?62C E96 %FD42=@@D2 #:G6CH2=<]”k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mv:=6D DF44F>365 E@ 96C :?;FC:6D DFDE2:?65 }@G] g[ a_ad[ ;FDE 9@FCD 367@C6 E96 p=232>2\{$& 82>6] v:=6D H2D 2 8C25F2E6 @7 #66=E@H? w:89 $49@@=j D96 H2D :?G@=G65 :? E96 q6E2 r=F3 2?5 >2C49:?8 32?5] k^DA2?mk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lizi Arbogast Managing Editor Author email Follow Lizi Arbogast Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Alex City man arrested for trafficking marijuana Family of woman killed in Tuscaloosa files lawsuit City working to calm algae bloom Benjamin Russell graduation to be held inside ACPD and TCSO police reports May 12-18 Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° Cloudy83° / 69° 2 AM 71° 3 AM 71° 4 AM 71° 5 AM 70° 6 AM 70° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.