Fringe & Co. owner’s high school dream comes true Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Jul 25, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save After a short detour, Fringe & Co. Salon’s owner Sierra Green made her dream of owning her own salon come true.Although Fringe & Co. has been open for about three months, Green and her team hosted the official grand opening Saturday morning with a warm reception from the community. Buy Now Fringe & Co. Salon held its official grand opening Saturday with friends, family and representatives from the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce. Gwen Bishop / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmvC66? D2:5 96C 7:CDE 49@:46 7@C 2 42C66C H9:=6 :? 9:89 D49@@= H2D :? 4@D>6E@=@8J[ 3FE D96 6?565 FA 492?8:?8 96C >:?5]k^AmkAm“x @C:8:?2==J H2?E65 E@ 8@ :?E@ E9:D :?5FDECJ[” D96 D2:5] “x 492?865 E92E FA 2?5 H6?E :?E@ E96 56?E2= 7:6=5]”k^AmkAmu@C 2C@F?5 `_ J62CD[ vC66? D2:5 D96 H@C<65 :? @CE9@5@?E:4D]k^AmkAm“x’G6 2=H2JD =:<65 E96 92:C :?5FDECJ[” D96 D2:5] “$@ x 42>6 @FE W@7 56?E:DECJX 2?5 DE2CE65 D49@@= :? a_ac]”k^AmkAmp?@E96C E9:?8 E92E H2D :>A@CE2?E E@ vC66? H2D 364@>:?8 E96 @H?6C @7 2 3FD:?6DD]k^AmkAm“~?46 x =67E E96 56?E2= :?5FDECJ[ x H2?E65 E@ 36 >J @H? 3@DD[” D96 D2:5] “x H2?E >J @H? 9@FCD] x 92G6 2 49:=5 ?@H] x H2?E E@ @A6? FA 2 D2=@? 2?5 E92E’D H92E x H6?E 7@C]”k^AmkAmvC66? D2:5 D96 925 D@>6 96=A 86EE:?8 E96 3FD:?6DD 8@:?8[ :?4=F5:?8 86EE:?8 E96 3F:=5:?8 C625J]k^AmkAmuC:?86 U2>Aj r@] 92D >256 :ED 9@>6 @? E96 @=5 s256G:==6 w:89H2J :? H92E H2D @?46 {24<6J’D u=@@C:?8[ D@ E96 3F:=5:?8 925 E@ 36 C6?@G2E65 E@ 9@FD6 2 4@>A=6E6=J 5:776C6?E EJA6 @7 3FD:?6DD]k^AmkAm“%96 H9@=6 E:>6 H9:=6 x H2D :? D49@@=[ 6G6CJ H66<6?5 H6 H6C6 FA 96C6 H@C<:?8[ AFEE:?8 :? 2== @FC 92C5 DH62E 2?5 E62CD[” vC66? D2:5] “%92E’D 9@H H6 8@E E@ H96C6 :E’D 2E ?@H]”k^AmkAm%96 D2=@? @776CD 2 =2C86 G2C:6EJ @7 362FEJ D6CG:46D[ 2=@?8 H:E9 EC25:E:@?2= 92:C D2=@? D6CG:46D[ D96 D2:5]k^AmkAmp=@?8 H:E9 4FED[ 4@=@CD 2?5 A6C>D[ E96 D2=@? @776CD H2I:?8 D6CG:46D[ 3C@H 2?5 6J6=2D9 6?92?46>6?ED[ 2 G2C:6EJ @7 E2??:?8 D6CG:46D[ D42=A E96C2A:6D[ 92:C EC62E>6?ED[ 6IE6?D:@?D[ 6G6?E 92:C 2?5 >2<6FA 2?5 =:A 7:==6CD]k^AmkAmuC:?86 U2>Aj r@] :D @A6? g 2]>] E@ b A]>] |@?52J[ (65?6D52J 2?5 uC:52J 2?5 g 2]>] E@ e A]>] %F6D52J 2?5 %9FCD52J] %96J 2C6 =@42E65 2E acb` s256G:==6 #@25] pAA@:?E>6?ED 2C6 C64@>>6?565]k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 6IEC6>6=J 3=6DD65 7@C 9@H >2?J H6’G6 925 ;FDE 4@>6 :? D:?46 H6’G6 366? @A6? 7@C E96 A2DE E9C66 >@?E9D[” vC66? D2:5] “(6’C6 6I4:E65j :E’D 366? 8C62E]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fringe & Co. Sierra Green Hair Salon Cosmetology Beauty Services Entrepreneur Makeup Women-owned Business Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular New Site youngster wins statewide pageant Small engine repair shop opens in Alex City ACPD, TSCO police reports from June 30 through July 13 Former BRHS standout inks deal with Nike County secures funding for upgrades on Moose Road Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° Rain Shower90° / 73° 6 PM 78° 7 PM 76° 8 PM 75° 9 PM 79° 10 PM 77° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.