After a short detour, Fringe & Co. Salon’s owner Sierra Green made her dream of owning her own salon come true.

Although Fringe & Co. has been open for about three months, Green and her team hosted the official grand opening Saturday morning with a warm reception from the community.

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Fringe & Co. Salon held its official grand opening Saturday with friends, family and representatives from the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce.