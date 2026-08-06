Featured Gather up your junk — Throw Away Days are here TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Aug 6, 2026 Aug 6, 2026 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Busted water toys? Strapless flipflops? A four-leg table with only three legs?Gather your junk — the Tallapoosa County Commission’s quarterly Throw Away Days is right around the corner. Buy Now Submitted / TPI × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmt249 5:DEC:4E H:== 92G6 2E =62DE EH@ 52JD H96? =2C86 5F>ADE6CD H:== 36 A=2465 7@C C6D:56?ED E@ 5:DA@D6 @7 2?J 82C3286 E92E :D E@@ 3:8 E@ E9C@H 2H2J :? 2 ?@C>2= C6D:56?E:2= 82C3286 4@?E2:?6C] %9C@H pH2J s2JD :D 2 8@@5 E:>6 E@ 86E C:5 @7 @=5 >2EEC6DD6D[ 3C@<6? 7FC?:EFC6 2?5 @E96C =2C86 :E6>D]k^AmkAm%96 4@>>:DD:@? 2=D@ EC:6D E@ 92G6 D@>6@?6 @? D:E6 E@ 96=A 5FC:?8 ?@C>2= 3FD:?6DD 9@FCD E@ 96=A C6D:56?ED F?=@25 82C3286 2?5 8:G6 2 96=A:?8 92?5 E@ E96 962G:6C[ =2C86C :E6>D]k^AmkAm%2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E a 4@>>:DD:@?6C $E6G6 #@3:?D@? D2:5 :? 2 AC6G:@FD :?E6CG:6H E92E %9C@H pH2J s2JD 92D 8C@H? D:?46 :ED :?46AE:@?]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D 2 8C62E D6CG:46 E@ 2 =@E @7 A6@A=6[” #@3:?D@? D2:5] “(6 H6C6 5@:?8 E9:D @?46 2 J62C 2?5 :E H2D ;FDE 2 4@FA=6 @7 4@>>:DD:@?6CD] }@H[ 2== 5:DEC:4ED A2CE:4:A2E6]”k^AmkAm%9:D BF2CE6C 5F>ADE6CD H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 pF8] `_\`g 2E E96 7@==@H:?8 =@42E:@?Dik^AmkAm• sC2<6 #@25[ s2G:DE@? 2?5 w24<?6JG:==6 r@>>F?:EJ r6?E6C[ pF8] `_\``k^AmkAm• &?:@? r@>>F?:EJ r6?E6C 2?5 (2== $EC66E r@>>F?:EJ r6?E6C[ pF8] `a\`bk^AmkAm• p=6I2?56C r:EJ 4@FCE9@FD6 2??6I[ bhd {66 $E][ pF8] `c\`ek^AmkAm• s@F3=6 qC:586D @? p=232>2 w:89H2J eb $@FE9 2?5 r2>A w:== r:EJ w2==[ pF8] `f\`gk^AmkAm%96 DEC2E68:42==J A=2465 5F>ADE6CD 2C6 2 8@@5 H2J 7@C 4@F?EJ C6D:56?ED E@ 86E C:5 @7 =2C86 :E6>D E92E H@?’E 7:E :?E@ E96 C@==2H2J C6D:56?E:2= EC2D9 C646AE24=6Dk^AmkAm!=62D6 ?@E6 E96C6 2C6 D6G6C2= EJA6D @7 :E6>D ?@E 2==@H65[ :?4=F5:?8 =:BF:5D DF49 2D A2:?E @C A6DE:4:56D 2?5 2AA=:2?46D H:E9 4@>AC6DD@CD DF49 2D 2:C 4@?5:E:@?6CD[ E:C6D[ %'D 2?5 4@>AFE6CD]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Throw Away Days Tallapoosa County Dumpsters Large Item Disposal Community Cleanup Waste Disposal Public Service TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular 2 arrested for trafficking marijuana Gateway has new owner City to keep public nuisance issues in-house BRHS assistant principal to take helm at RJHS Truck crashes into Who’s Diner Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° 88° / 71° 5 PM 79° 6 PM 79° 7 PM 79° 8 PM 79° 9 PM 77° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.