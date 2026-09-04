All indications heading into last week were Horseshoe Bend was walking into a run-heavy matchup against Beulah. This makes sense when the Bobcats ran for 349 yards and seven touchdowns in their season opener against LaFayette.

However, the Beulah offense may be more balanced than anticipated. Ultimately, the Bobcats handed the Generals their second loss of the season, 38-6, and this time it came through the Bobcats' passing game.

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Lizi Arbogast / TPI A pair of Horseshoe Bend defenders converge on a Wadley running back. The Generals host Class 2A runner-up Lanett on Friday, which is also in search of its first win of the season.