Featured Grants help New Site complete walking track project Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Apr 24, 2026 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame knows the projects around the small town would never see the light of day without a lot of help. Buy Now The Town of New Site was finally able to host a ribbon cutting for the town's walking track that has been in works for more than five years. Gwen Bishop / TPI A project Blasingame and the town council have been working on for more than five years is finally complete — with a ribbon on top. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 E@H? 9@DE65 2 C:33@? 4FEE:?8 46C6>@?J 7@C :ED H2=<:?8 EC24<[ 4@>A=6E6 H:E9 C6DE 36?496D[ EC2D9 42?D[ 2 A:4?:4 E23=6 2?5 2 {:76u=:89E =2?5:?8 A25 E@ 3@@E]k^AmkAm“x H2D 2=H2JD E@=5 62C=J :? >J 32?<:?8 42C66C[ J@F ?665 E@ DFCC@F?5 J@FCD6=7 H:E9 8@@5 A6@A=6 3642FD6 E92EV== 86E J@F 2 =@?8 H2J[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5] “%9:D :D 2 4=2DD:4 6I2>A=6]”k^AmkAm%96 >2J@C C64@8?:K65 E96 96=A E96 E@H? 925 C646:G65 7C@> p=232>2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 t4@?@>:4 2?5 r@>>F?:EJ p772:CD[ r@@D2 '2==6J #6D@FC46 r@?D6CG2E:@? U2>Aj s6G6=@A>6?E r@F?4:=[ t2DE p=232>2 !=2??:?8 r@>>:DD:@?[ %2==2A@@D2 r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E b 4@>>:DD:@?6C y@9? |4z6=G6J[ $E2E6 $6?] y2J w@G6J 2?5 $E2E6 #6A] t5 ~=:G6C]k^AmkAm“x E9:?< H6VC6 2 =:EE=6 ?@CE9 @7 H6== @G6C Sb >:==:@? :? 8C2?ED E92E H6 C646:G65 E9C@F89 pstrp 2?5 r@@D2 '2==6J #rU2>Ajs 7@C 2 =@E @7 AC@;64ED[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5] “(6 4@F=5 ?@E 86?6C2E6 E92E EJA6 @7 C6G6?F6]”k^AmkAm~G6C E96 J62CD D:?46 q=2D:?82>6 7:CDE E@@< @77:46[ E96 E@H? 92D D66? 8C@HE9 H:E9 2 >65:42= 4=:?:4[ 2 D6?:@C 46?E6C 2?5 32D632== 4@>A=6I[ 2== 4@>A=6E65 H:E9 E96 FD6 @7 8C2?ED]k^AmkAmpstrp 5:C64E@C sC] y@9? q@DH6== D2:5 E96 E@H?’D A6CD:DE6?46 H2D :>AC6DD:G6]k^AmkAm“x 2AA=2F5 J@FC A6CD:DE6?46 W2?5X 4@?D:DE6?4J[” 96 D2:5] “xE 92D A2:5 @77] xE :D 8C62E E@ 36 96C6 @? 3692=7 @7 pstrp E@ 96=A J@F 46=63C2E6 H92E x 4@?D:56C 2 8C62E AC@;64E] x 6?4@FC286 J@F E@ 4@?E:?F6 E@ 4@?E:?F6 E@ 8C@H J@FC A2C< DJDE6>[ 3642FD6 :E :D ECF=J 2 BF2=:EJ @7 =:76 :DDF6]k^AmkAmxE 3F:=5D 492C24E6C 7@C @FC 49:=5C6? 2?5 2==@HD E96> E@ F?56CDE2?5 H92E :E >62?D E@ 4@>6 E@86E96C … 2?5 E@ 36 23=6 E@ 6?;@J |@E96C }2EFC6 :? E96 7C6D9 2:C]”k^AmkAm|4z6=G6J D2:5 }6H $:E6 H2D DA64:2= E@ 9:> 2?5 H2D 8=25 E@ 36 2 A2CE @7 E96 AC@;64E]k^AmkAm“x DA6?E E96 >2;@C:EJ @7 >J AC@76DD:@?2= 42C66C :? E9:D 3F:=5:?8[ :? E9:D 4@>>F?:EJ[” E96 7@C>6C }6H $:E6 A@=:46 49:67 D2:5] “$@ E9:D 4@>>F?:EJ >62?D 2 =@E E@ >6]”k^AmkAmq=2D:?82>6 D2:5 ;FDE 3642FD6 }6H $:E6 :D 2 D>2== E@H? 5@6D?’E >62? E96 C6D:56?ED 5@?’E H2?E 2>6?:E:6D]k^AmkAm“(6 2=H2JD H2?E @FC 4:E:K6?D E@ 92G6 6G6CJE9:?8 E92E 6G6CJ3@5J 6=D6 92D[” 96 D2:5] “%96 4@>>F?:EJ :D 8@:?8 E@ FD6 WE96 H2=<:?8 EC24<X 2 =@E 2?5 :EVD 2 D276 A=246 E@ 3C:?8 E96:C 72>:=J]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags New Site Walking Track Grants Community Park System Quality Of Life Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Russell Lands legend Ben Russell dies All clear after bullet found inside Horseshoe Bend School Hwy. 63 set to reopen by end of summer Morgan makes his impact felt at A-Day BOE member to be selected next week Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 64° 81° / 54° 12 AM 64° 1 AM 64° 2 AM 63° 3 AM 63° 4 AM 63° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.