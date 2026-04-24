New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame knows the projects around the small town would never see the light of day without a lot of help.

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The Town of New Site was finally able to host a ribbon cutting for the town's walking track that has been in works for more than five years.

A project Blasingame and the town council have been working on for more than five years is finally complete — with a ribbon on top.

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