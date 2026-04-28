The regular season’s end is just days away for the Horseshoe Bend softball team, meaning the Class 2A Area 7 tournament is that much closer.

The Generals had two games this week, facing Wadley on Tuesday and Childersburg on Thursday — walking out of both with wins.

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Samuel Higgs / TPI The Horseshoe Bend softball team and Lily Moss piled on two more wins before the last game of the regular season. The Generals host the Class 2A Area 7 tournament on May 4.