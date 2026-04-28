HBS piles on 2 wins before regular-season finale TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Apr 28, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The regular season’s end is just days away for the Horseshoe Bend softball team, meaning the Class 2A Area 7 tournament is that much closer.The Generals had two games this week, facing Wadley on Tuesday and Childersburg on Thursday — walking out of both with wins. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmkDA2?mp82:?DE E96 qF==5@8D[ :E H2D 2? @776?D:G6 52J[ H:E9 w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 H:??:?8 `e\` E9C@F89 7@FC :??:?8D] x? E@E2=[ E96 E62> C24<65 FA `` 9:ED H:E9 {:=J |@DD[ qCJ?=66 p=7@C5 2?5 {:?2 %:5H6== 2== 7:?:D9:?8 H:E9 EH@ 2A:646] |25:D@? $>:E9[ pDA6? r92?6J[ pF3:6 r@==6J[ yz z:D@? 2?5 |2C=6J %C2AA 2== C64@C565 2 9:E @? E96 52J 2D H6==]k^DA2?mk^Am Buy Now Samuel Higgs / TPI The Horseshoe Bend softball team and Lily Moss piled on two more wins before the last game of the regular season. The Generals host the Class 2A Area 7 tournament on May 4. kAmkDA2?mr@==6J 8@E E96 DE2CE :? E96 4:C4=6[ DFCC6?56C:?8 EH@ 9:ED 2?5 @?6 CF? H9:=6 C64@C5:?8 E9C66 H2=<D 2?5 E9C66 DEC:<6@FED E9C@F89 7@FC :??:?8D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?m%96 7@==@H:?8 82>6 282:?DE r9:=56CD3FC8 6?565 FA 36:?8 2? 6IEC2\:??:?8 ?2:=3:E6C[ H:E9 w@CD6D9@6 q6?5 H:??:?8 d\c E92?<D E@ 2 $>:E9 H2=<\@77 D:?8=6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mw@CD6D9@6 q6?5 7:?:D965 H:E9 >@C6 9:ED @? E96 52J[ 6?5:?8 H:E9 ?:?6[ H9:=6 E96 %:86CD 6?565 H:E9 D:I] p=7@C5 ?@E4965 2?@E96C EH@ 9:ED[ ;@:?65 3J w2CA6C wF?E6C H:E9 2?@E96C EH@] |@DD[ r2C2 |26 s2G:D[ |2C:8C246 y@?6D 2?5 %:5H6== 2== C64@C565 2 9:E — $>:E9 2=D@ 7:?:D965 H:E9 @?6 9:E E@ 3C:?8 :? wF?E6C 7@C E96 H:??:?8 CF?]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mp=7@C5 D2H D@=6 4@>>2?5 @7 E96 >@F?5[ DFCC6?56C:?8 D:I 9:ED 2?5 7@FC CF?D \ @?6 @7 H9:49 H2D 62C?65 \ H9:=6 DEC:<:?8 @FE `` 32EE6CD E9C@F89 6:89E :??:?8D]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmkDA2?mw@CD6D9@6 q6?5 :>AC@G6D E@ `h\`_ @? E96 D62D@?[ 2?5 :D 7C6D9 @77 2 }@] g C2?<:?8 :? r=2DD ap 244@C5:?8 E@ E96 p=232>2 $A@CED (C:E6CD pDD@4:2E:@?] }6IE FA[ E96 v6?6C2=D H:== E2<6 2 EC:A E@ u2J6EE6G:==6 7@C E96 C68F=2C D62D@? 7:?2=6]k^DA2?mk^AmkAmk^AmkAmk^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Horseshoe Bend Softball Class 2a Area 7 Tournament Generals TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Russell Lands legend Ben Russell dies 1 man dead after Coosa County crash All clear after bullet found inside Horseshoe Bend School Dadeville grad signs new NFL deal Russell Lands remembers Ben Russell Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 62° Light Rain67° / 61° 5 PM 64° 6 PM 63° 7 PM 63° 8 PM 68° 9 PM 67° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.