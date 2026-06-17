Horseshoe Bend National Military Park is excited to offer the opportunity for anyone with a strong interest in history to join the Horseshoe Bend Living History Program. This fun and engaging program provides hands-on training and certifies volunteers to conduct historic weapons demonstrations using reproduction black powder flintlock muskets and cannon. The park is looking for up to 10 volunteers, ages 18 and older, who are interested in gaining experience with public speaking, interpretive programming and participating in special events. 

Volunteers commit to at least six hours of hands-on weapons training, completion of a written test and field demonstration and participating in at least one Saturday per month from June through September, with additional special events beginning in March 2027. 