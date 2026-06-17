Horseshoe Bend National Military Park is excited to offer the opportunity for anyone with a strong interest in history to join the Horseshoe Bend Living History Program. This fun and engaging program provides hands-on training and certifies volunteers to conduct historic weapons demonstrations using reproduction black powder flintlock muskets and cannon. The park is looking for up to 10 volunteers, ages 18 and older, who are interested in gaining experience with public speaking, interpretive programming and participating in special events.
Volunteers commit to at least six hours of hands-on weapons training, completion of a written test and field demonstration and participating in at least one Saturday per month from June through September, with additional special events beginning in March 2027.
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT EASTERN ELMORE...NORTHWESTERN
MACON AND SOUTHWESTERN TALLAPOOSA COUNTIES THROUGH 100 PM CDT...
At 1225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Dexter to 6 miles northeast of Emerald Mountain
to near Milstead. Movement was northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tuskegee, Tallassee, Notasulga, Milstead, Eclectic, Franklin, Martin
Dam, Santuck, Liberty City, Reeves Airport, Tallapoosa City, Kowaliga
Bridge, Dexter, Western Lake Martin, Southern Lake Martin, Claud,
Yates Dam, I 85 Rest Area, Central, and Uphapee Creek.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following
counties, Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers,
Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale,
Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry,
Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter,
Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&