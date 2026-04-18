Hwy. 63 set to reopen by end of summer TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email Apr 18, 2026 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The timeline for the completion of Alabama Highway 63 has been moved again.The area of Highway 63 that intersects with U.S. Highway 280 has been under construction for almost a year. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmQq2D65 @? 4FCC6?E 4@?DECF4E:@? AC@8C6DD[ Wp=232>2 s6A2CE>6?E @7 %C2?DA@CE2E:@?X 2?E:4:A2E6D E92E $#\eb 2E &$\ag_ 4@F=5 C6@A6? E@ EC277:4 3J E96 6?5 @7 E96 DF>>6C[ :7 ?@E 62C=:6C[” 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] “'2C:@FD 724E@CD 92G6 :>A24E65 E96 ?62C3J 4F=G6CEVD C6A=246>6?E[ AC@>AE:?8 E96 C@FE6 E@ C6>2:? 4=@D65 =@?86C E92? 6IA64E65]”k^Am kAmx? $6AE6>36C a_ad[ 2? p{s~% DA@<6DA6CD@? D2:5 E96 4@?DECF4E:@? D9@F=5 36 4@>A=6E65 3J u63CF2CJ a_ae] pE 2 AF3=:4 :?G@=G6>6?E >66E:?8 p{s~% 96=5 :? y2?F2CJ[ 2 DA@<6DA6CD@? E@=5 2 C6D:56?E E96 H@C< D9@F=5 36 4@>A=6E65 3J DAC:?8]k^AmkAm“(6 H2?E E@ E92?< E96 AF3=:4 7@C E96:C A2E:6?46 2D @FC 4@?EC24E@C H@C<D 92C5 E@ 4@>A=6E6 E96 FA8C256D @G6C E96 ?6IE 76H >@?E9D[” E96 AC6DD C6=62D6 DE2E65]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Highway 63 Alabama Department Of Transportation Road Construction Us Highway 280 Public Infrastructure Traffic Reopening TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING: State champ coach tabbed to be Horseshoe Bend’s next BOE member to be selected next week Statewide fire alert issued TCSO police reports April 5 & 6 Key Club receives charter, auction finalized Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 77° Partly Cloudy77° / 60° 2 PM 77° 3 PM 78° 4 PM 79° 5 PM 80° 6 PM 79° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.