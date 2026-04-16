Key Club receives charter, auction finalized Gwen Bishop Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Apr 16, 2026 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Members of the Horseshoe Bend School Key Club and their sponsor visited the Alexander City Kiwanis Club on Thursday to receive its charter. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmwq$ z6J r=F3 DA@?D@C ':4<: {6H:D 2?5 D6G6C2= @7 E96 >6>36CD[ >2?J D6?:@CD[ 2EE6?565 E96 H66<=J z:H2?:D >66E:?8 E@ ?@E @?=J C646:G6 E96 @77:4:2= 492CE6C[ 3FE 2=D@ @E96C 4=F3\C6=2E65 >2E6C:2=D]k^Am kAm$EF56?ED :?EC@5F465 E96>D6=G6D E@ E96 >6>36CD9:A 2?5 =6E E96> <?@H H92E E96J A=2??65 @? 5@:?8 27E6C 9:89 D49@@=]k^AmkAmz:H2?:2? {:?52 {F<6 AC6D6?E65 {6H:D H:E9 E96 >2E6C:2=D]k^AmkAm“(6 2AAC64:2E6 2== J@F 5@[” {F<6 E@=5 {6H:D]k^AmkAm{6H:D D2:5 D96 H2D :>AC6DD65 H:E9 E96 DEF56?ED E92E ;@:?65 z6J r=F3]k^AmkAm“(96? x 7:CDE :?EC@5F465 E96 AC@8C2>[ 6DA64:2==J E96 D6?:@CD[ E96JVC6 2=C625J 3FDJ[” D96 D2:5] “%96D6 8FJD DE6AA65 FA[ 2?5 E96JVG6 C62==J 5@?6 2 8@@5 ;@3]”k^AmkAm|6>36C !9:= q=2D:?82>6[ 2=D@ E96 >2J@C @7 }6H $:E6 H96C6 wq$ :D =@42E65[ E@=5 E96 DEF56?ED 9@H AC@F5 96 H2D]k^AmkAm“W%96 z:H2?:D r=F3X DA@?D@CD 2 =@E @7 J@FE9 6G6?ED 2C@F?5 p=6I r:EJ 2?5 E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 2C62[ 3FE x H2D AC@F5 E@ <?@H H96? H6 2== H2?E65 E@ DE2CE DA@?D@C:?8 E9:D AC@8C2> 2E E96 D49@@=D … |:DD {6H:D DE6AA65 FA BF:4<=J[ 2?5 D96VD 5@?6 2 72?E2DE:4 ;@3[” q=2D:?82>6 D2:5] “x ;FDE H2?E E@ 4@?8C2EF=2E6 6G6CJ @?6 @7 J@F 8FJD 2D E96 >2J@C @7 }6H $:E6] qFE ?@E @?=J E92E[ ;FDE 2 4:E:K6? @7 }6H $:E6]”k^AmkAmu@==@H:?8 E96 492CE6C AC6D6?E2E:@?[ E96 >6>36CD9:A 7:?2=:K65 A=2?D 7@C :ED 2??F2= DE62< 5:??6C 2?5 2F4E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 2F4E:@? :D D4965F=65 7@C dib_ A]>][ %F6D52J[ pAC:= `c 2E #FDD6== |2C:?6 @? &]$] w:89H2J ag_ :? p=6I2?56C r:EJ]k^AmkAmqFD:?6DD6D 2?5 :?5:G:5F2=D :?E6C6DE65 :? 5@?2E:?8 8@@5D @C D6CG:46D E@ 36 2F4E:@?65 @77 7@C E96 2??F2= 7F?5C2:D6C 42? DE:== 5@ D@]k^AmkAm%96 2F4E:@? :?4=F56D 3@E9 2 D:=6?E 2?5 =:G6 2F4E:@?[ 2D H6== 2D 5@@C AC:K6D 8:G6? 7@C 4@CC64E 2?DH6CD @? {2<6 |2CE:? EC:G:2]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Key Club Kiwanis Club Charter Auction Students Volunteering Community Service Gwen Bishop Multimedia Reporter Author email Follow Gwen Bishop Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING: State champ coach tabbed to be Horseshoe Bend’s next Brownfield found guilty of 2024 murder, assault Statewide fire alert issued No bond ordered for alleged double murderers Closing arguments on deck in 2024 murder case Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 68° 84° / 53° 9 PM 68° 10 PM 67° 11 PM 66° 12 AM 66° 1 AM 64° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.