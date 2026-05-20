LifeSouth urges communities to donate during National Trauma Awareness Month and EMS Week TPI Staff TPI Staff Author email May 20, 2026 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The month of May marks two important national observances — National Trauma Awareness Monthand National Emergency Medical Services Week May 17–23 — and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is calling on community members to honor first responders by donating blood. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm%96 a_ae }2E:@?2= %C2F>2 pH2C6?6DD |@?E9 E96>6[ “$E2J u@4FD65] $E2J $276]” 9:89=:89ED 9@H 2 D:?8=6 >@>6?E @7 5:DEC24E:@? 42? =625 E@ =:76\2=E6C:?8 :?;FCJ] (96? E9@D6 >@>6?ED 5@ @44FC[ 2 C625J 3=@@5 DFAA=J :D H92E 8:G6D EC2F>2 E62>D 2 7:89E:?8 492?46 E@ D2G6 2 =:76] }2E:@?2= t|$ (66< :D ?@H :? :ED da?5 J62C 46=63C2E:?8 H:E9 E96 E96>6 “x>AC@G:?8 ~FE4@>6D[ %@86E96C]” %9:D 2H2C6?6DD H66< 9@?@CD E96 A2C2>65:4D[ t|%D 2?5 6>6C86?4J A9JD:4:2?D H9@ AC@G:56 =:76D2G:?8 42C6 6G6CJ 52J — 2?5 5@?2E:?8 3=@@5 :D @?6 @7 E96 >@DE 5:C64E H2JD E96 AF3=:4 42? DFAA@CE E96:C H@C< :? :>AC@G:?8 @FE4@>6D]k^Am kAmp== 3=@@5 EJA6D 2C6 ?66565[ 2?5 2== 5@?@CD 5FC:?8 E96 >@?E9 @7 |2J H:== C646:G6 2 7C66 %\D9:CE 2?5 7C@> |2J `g\ad 2== 5@?@CD H:== 2=D@ C646:G6 2 Sad 6\8:7E 42C5 2?5 %\D9:CE] !=2E6=6E[ A=2D>2 2?5 5@F3=6 C65 46== 5@?@CD C646:G6 2 Sc_ 6\8:7E 42C5 2?5 %\D9:CE]k^AmkAmq=@@5 42? 36 5@?2E65 E9C@F89@FE E96 >@?E9 @7 |2J 5FC:?8 }2E:@?2= %C2F>2 pH2C6?6DD |@?E9[ 2?5 DA64:7:42==J :? 9@?@C @7 }2E:@?2= t|$ (66<[ 2E 2?J {:76$@FE9 5@?@C 46?E6C @C 3=@@5 5C:G6] (2=<\:?D 2C6 2=H2JD H6=4@>6] pAA@:?E>6?ED 42? 36 D4965F=65 2E k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]=:76D@FE9]@C8QmHHH]=:76D@FE9]@C8k^2m @C 3J 42==:?8 `\ggg\fhd\af_f]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TPI Staff Author email Follow TPI Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular Chimney Rock drowning victim identified Alex City man dies in wreck Carleton wins election, District 4 heads to runoff Local lawyer arrested for shoplifting from Home Depot Question of Stephens building ownership still unanswered Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 71° 86° / 67° 11 PM 71° 12 AM 70° 1 AM 70° 2 AM 70° 3 AM 70° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.