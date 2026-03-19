Jackson’s Gap will soon be set to start receiving a share of the economic growth in the county.

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Construction crews began the 3-month project installing new water line in a section of Jackson's Gap on U.S. Highway 280 on March 2.

About a mile of water line is currently being installed on U.S. Highway 280 in Jackson’s Gap. The access to water in this area will help entice businesses to build.