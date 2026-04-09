Ninth annual stop the violence picnic promotes violence prevention within community Sarah Chase Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Apr 9, 2026 Apr 9, 2026 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gibraltar Lodge 173 and God’s Extended Hand started Easter weekend with its annual Stop the Violence picnic. Attendees and their kids gathered behind the Cooper Recreation Center to hear from local leaders, watch a few praise dances and participate in an egg hunt. Buy Now Sarah Chase / TPI David Wyckoff, right, shares a fist bump with a local youth after giving him a McDonald's gift card. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAmv@5’D tIE6?565 w2?5 7@F?56C s2G:5 {66 (J4<@77 D2:5 E9:D 6G6?E :D 2:>65 2E 3C:?8:?8 E96 4@>>F?:EJ E@86E96C]k^AmkAm“W(6 H2?E E@X 86E 6G6CJ3@5J E@ <?@H 6249 @E96C[ 6G6CJ3@5J 36 7C:6?5D :?DE625 @7 6G6CJ3@5J H2=<:?8 2C@F?5 ?@E DA62<:?8[” (J4<@77 D2:5] “(6 H2?E 6G6CJ3@5J E@ 4@>6 E@86E96C 2D @?6]” k^AmkAms:DEC:4E ` 4@F?EJ 4@>>:DD:@?6C %]r] r@=6J DA@<6 23@FE 5:D28C66:?8 H:E9 A66CD ?@?\G:@=6?E=J 5FC:?8 9:D C6>2C<D]k^AmkAm“x7 H6 42? DE@A E96 G:@=6?46 2?5 =62C? 9@H E@ E2=< @FC E9:?8D @FE[ 2?5 :7 H6 42??@E E2=< E96> E9C@F89 E96? 86E 2? 25F=E E@ 96=A FD @FE[ E96? H6 42? 8@ 2 =@?8 H2J E@ AC6G6?E 2 =@E @7 G:@=6?46[” r@=6J D2:5] “!2C6?ED <66A J@FC <:5D :? DECF4EFC65 24E:G:E:6D[ <66A E96> :? DA@CED[ <66A E96> :? 49FC49 3642FD6 :7 J@F 5@ ?@E <66A J@FC <:5D :? DECF4EFC65 24E:G:E:6D[ E96 DEC66ED 2C6 H2:E:?8 E@ E2<6 @G6C 2?5 E96 DEC66ED 2C6 F?56762E65 H96? :E 4@>6D E@ ?@E D@ 8@@5 @FE4@>6D C2:D:?8 <:5D]”k^AmkAmp=6I2?56C r:EJ !@=:46 s6A2CE>6?E 56E64E:G6 r9C:D vC292> E92?<65 E96 4@>>F?:EJ 7@C E96:C DFAA@CE 7@C E96 A@=:46 56A2CE>6?E] w6 D2:5 96 8C6H FA :? p=6I r:EJ 2?5 6?DFC:?8 E96 4@>>F?:EJ :D D276 :D E96:C E@A AC:@C:EJ] k^AmkAm“xE :D :>A@CE2?E H6 92G6 2 8@@5 H@C<:?8 C6=2E:@?D9:A H:E9 E96 A6@A=6 :? E96 4@>>F?:EJ[” vC292> D2:5] “(6 H2=< E9C@F89 E96 D49@@=D] (6 ECJ E@ 36 D66? :? E96 4@>>F?:EJ] x <?@H E96C6 2C6 2 =@E @7 E:>6D @FC :?E6C24E:@?D H:E9 E96 A@=:46 >2J ?@E 2=H2JD 36 H92E H6 =:<6[ 3FE E96 >2;@C:EJ @7 E96 E9:?8D H6 5@ 2C6 E@ 6?DFC6 E96 D276EJ @7 J@F[ J@FC 72>:=J >6>36CD[ J@FC 7C:6?5D 2?5 6DA64:2==J @FC 49:=5C6?]”k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gibraltar Lodge God's Extended Hand Violence Prevention Community Picnic Police Easter Children Youth Activities Local Leaders Structured Activities Sarah Chase Dadeville Beat Reporter Author email Follow Sarah Chase Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Outlook e-Edition Alex City Outlook Alex City Outlook Most Popular BREAKING NEWS: 2 county men arrested for Monday shooting Closing arguments on deck in 2024 murder case No bond ordered for alleged double murderers Victims identified in double homicide, reward offered Brownfield found guilty of 2024 murder, assault Local Weather Currently in Alexander City 68° 73° / 50° 8 PM 64° 9 PM 61° 10 PM 59° 11 PM 57° 12 AM 56° Copyright 2026 TPI Media Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.