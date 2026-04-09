Gibraltar Lodge 173 and God’s Extended Hand started Easter weekend with its annual Stop the Violence picnic. 

Attendees and their kids gathered behind the Cooper Recreation Center to hear from local leaders, watch a few praise dances and participate in an egg hunt. 

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Sarah Chase / TPI David Wyckoff, right, shares a fist bump with a local youth after giving him a McDonald's gift card.